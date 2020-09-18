Competition among buyers drove rapid sales and pushed values up while the rental market softened - U.S. home values grew to $256,663 in August, a 0.7% increase from July. That's the largest monthly increase since 2013. - Low demand continues to push rents lower -- typical rent dropped 0.3% from July to $1,771 in August, the biggest monthly decrease since 2017. - Rapid sales further contracted inventory, which is now 29.4% lower than a year ago.