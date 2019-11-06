Rent and mortgages are more affordable for active-duty military and veteran households than the average household in all but three metros, and homes are more affordable to veteran households in all major metros - The typical U.S. household would spend a significantly greater share of its income on market rent and typical mortgage payments than both active duty and veteran households. - The share spent on mortgage payments is even lower for the majority of military homeowners who secure VA loans, which typically have more favorable rates. - Only in Seattle, San Diego and Portland would active-duty households spend a greater share of income on housing than the local population at large.