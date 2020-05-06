BELLEVUE, Wash., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, a leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud and a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Select software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Icertis provides customers with a seamless integration, known as the Icertis Experience for Workday, which connects Workday Financial Management, including Workday Procurement, and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform.
Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of core financial capabilities to provide organizations with the real-time visibility, speed and agility required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape. Workday Procurement brings user profiles, business process controls, and analytics into one system, streamlining the entire indirect procurement process. Workday HCM is a single system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams. The Icertis Experience for Workday will enable joint customers to accelerate their contract lifecycle, optimize their spend management, increase purchasing power with suppliers, protect against risk, and simplify system management for organizational changes.
"We believe our leading contract management platform, when combined with Workday's proven solutions, will enable companies to view their valuable data and contract assets across key finance and human resource functions," said Peter Boit, Chief Alliances Officer, Icertis. "Through our partnership with Workday, we can help our clients achieve greater savings and accelerate procurement times so they can focus on moving their businesses forward."
Melbourne-based Transurban, a leader in developing, operating and financing urban toll road networks in Australia and North America, chose the Icertis Experience for Workday to streamline its contract execution process. Through this integration, Transurban can share supplier information, pricing, payment terms and other contract data with procurement processes, which accelerates contract execution and simplifies cost management.
"At Transurban, we work to get people where they want to go, as quickly and safely as possible," said Megan Cavill, Procurement Operations Delivery Manager, Transurban. "We research and develop innovative tolling and transport technology that makes travel easier for everyone. The partnership between Icertis and Workday has helped us increase compliance with purchasing policies to reduce maverick contracting and gain visibility into the performance of our suppliers."
More information on the Icertis Experience for Workday can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners, and the contract management software page on Icertis' website.
About Icertis
Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 6.5 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. Today, the analyst-validated industry leader serves 5 of the top 10 most valuable companies, 5 of the top 8 pharmaceutical companies, 4 of the top 7 software companies, 3 of the top 5 manufacturing companies and 4 of the top 8 consulting services companies.
