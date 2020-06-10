Exploratory Efficacy Data Reveal INP104 Resulted in Pain Relief in 66.3% of Patients and Pain Freedom in 38% of Patients at Two Hours After First Dose; Additionally, 16.3% of Patients Reported They Gained Initial Relief as Early as 15 Minutes At Weeks 21-24, Over 98% and 95% of Patients Who Experienced Pain Freedom at Two Hours Self-Reported No Recurrence of Migraine Symptoms or Use of Rescue Medications During the 24 and 48-Hour Periods, Respectively, After Using INP104 74% and 90% of Participants in the STOP 301 Study, Which Treated Over 5,650 Migraine Attacks Over 24 & 52 Weeks, Completed These Phases of the Study, Respectively; No Concerning Safety Signals Emerged and Low Rates of Nausea Were Observed INP104 is the First and Only Product Designed to Deliver Dihydroergotamine Mesylate (DHE) to the Vascular-Rich Upper Nasal Space, a Potential New Gateway for Optimized Drug Delivery A New Drug Application (NDA) Submission for INP104 is Targeted for the Second Half of 2020