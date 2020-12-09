REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan at iSmile Orthodontics (orthodontistredmond.com) is welcoming candidates for orthodontic treatment and services from local churches in the Redmond area. Dr. Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics are encouraging referrals.
Several churches in the Redmond community have been contacted to recommend a candidate. At least one candidate will receive a grant toward orthodontic treatment. If you are interested in referring a candidate, contact iSmile Orthodontics in Redmond, WA today.
"My team and I believe it is very important to give back to the Redmond community, not just during the holiday season but throughout the year," says Dr. Torkan. "Reaching out to our local churches and community leaders helps us identify and connect with individuals in need of our services who lack the resources to come to us on their own."
Here is a list of churches contacted by Dr. Torkan and her team to start this charitable initiative:
St. Jude
All Saints Lutheran - Bellevue
Redmond United Methodist
Holy Innocents - Duvall
Evangelical Chinese Church - Woodinville
St. Teresa of Calcutta - Cottage Lake
ABOUT iSMILE ORTHODONTICS
Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics offer braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults in the Redmond, Washington area. iSmile Orthodontics provides the highest quality orthodontic care in a comfortable, friendly, and high-tech environment. iSmile Orthodontics is 100% digital and offers a free smile consultation for all new patients to determine what personalized treatment approach works best for you.
CONTACT:
Dr. Sepi Torkan
iSmile Orthodontics Redmond
(425) 800-5566, 260907@email4pr.com
https://orthodontistredmond.com
8575 164th Ave NE Ste 201, Redmond, WA 98052
