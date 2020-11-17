WENATCHEE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legwork, a leading Patient Relationship Management software provider for the dental industry, announced the launch of the Treatment Opportunities dashboard, a product add-on that simplifies the process for dentists to discover, manage, and convert treatment for their patients. Legwork syncs with a growing list of Practice Management Software (PMS) providers to calculate the total value of presented, unscheduled, and scheduled treatment. The Legwork Treatment Opportunities dashboard highlights opportunities to grow revenue and provides frictionless communication tools and templates to convert and schedule treatment. The Treatment Opportunities dashboard is available for immediate use.
"Treatment procedures that are unscheduled or need rescheduling are revenue opportunities for practices," said Mike Gibson, CTO for Legwork. "Treatment Opportunities simplifies the isolation and outreach workflow so practices can generate more revenue without depending solely upon new patients."
"While some planned treatment is truly elective, many of the plans in our database show care that's designed to stop progressive disease," said Dr. Greg Grillo, of Grillo Robeck Dental, located in Omak, Washington. "Unscheduled care means we're not fully educating our patients so they understand the extent of their dental problems. We need help, and that's what Legwork Treatment Opportunities brings to the table."
Problem Legwork Treatment Opportunities Addresses
Prior to Legwork Treatment Opportunities, it was often a time-consuming and difficult process for dental teams to find patients in their database who had been presented treatment procedures and convert them to scheduling the treatment. The practice may be waiting on a decision from the patient, waiting for the patient to schedule the treatment, or they may need to reschedule after cancelling a treatment appointment. Legwork Treatment Opportunities equips dental practices with the tools they need to grow the practice without relying exclusively on gaining new clients. By receiving follow-up communications, patients who move forward with treatment will benefit from improved overall health and wellbeing.
Legwork Treatment Opportunities Highlights
- View total dollar value of procedures in unaccepted, unscheduled, and scheduled states
- Grow practice revenue by scheduling and completing existing treatment plans for patients ready to move forward with treatment
- Isolate opportunities and send conversion texts and emails from one dashboard
- Sync with PMS to display all presented plans currently within a patient's file
- Send email and text communication directly to patients from treatment plan screens to easily close unscheduled opportunities
- Isolate procedures presented from within custom date ranges to weed out lost/stale opportunities
- Export reports as CSV files for administrative use
- Search procedures by date range, procedure code/description, procedure status, and provider, giving dental teams the fine tuning needed to find what they are looking for
- Identify training opportunities with staff by comparing different procedures and their conversion success/failure.
To learn more about Legwork Treatment Opportunities, visit https://www.legwork.com/treatment-opportunities .
About Legwork
Legwork delivers happiness to 20 million dental patients across North America via all-in-one engagement software. Integrating with dental practice management software, Legwork executes dozens of complex tasks so dental teams don't have to. Legwork helps streamline the front office, attract new patients, and keep seats filled via our easy-to-use web-based dashboard. From engaging prospects looking for their next dentist to reactivating dormant patients, Legwork covers the entire dental patient journey. Learn more at www.legwork.com .
Media contact:
Rosie Hausler
rosie@legworkprm.com
(425) 301-6740
Legwork
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.