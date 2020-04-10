SEATTLE, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Lu, the founder and Chairman of Himalaya Capital, donates $1.5 million USD to the Guardians of the Angeles Charitable Foundation ("GoA Foundation"), to support the frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
During late January to early March, Mr. Li Lu, through Li Lu Humanitarian Foundation, donated more than 10 million RMB ($1.5 million USD) of financial assistance and medical supplies to over 100 hospitals and medical institutions in Wuhan and rest of China.
As COVID-19 became a global crisis, Mr. Li Lu and Himalaya Capital have shifted our efforts to help the United States and our local community to combat the escalation of the pandemic. On March 13th, 2020, Mr. Li Lu hosted a video conference discussion, in which three leading COVID-19 experts from China shared their valuable experiences fighting the virus with nearly 300 leading scientists, healthcare practitioners, and policy makers in the Unites States.
GoA Foundation was originally founded as a coalition of global volunteers and charitable donors to provide financial support and medical supplies to the frontline healthcare workers in China. Recently it has shifted its efforts and resources toward procuring and donating personal protection equipment ("PPE") to US frontline healthcare workers and first responders. Mr. Li Lu is now the Chairman of Board of the GoA Foundation.
As of April 8, 2020, GoA Foundation has successfully raised more than $4.4 million USD in funds from Chinese, Chinese American, and American philanthropists and philanthropic organizations. It has procured over 1.2 million masks (including N95, KN95, and level 3 surgical masks), hundreds of thousands of face shields and protective gowns, and other PPE to protect US frontline healthcare workers and first responders. The first batch of 550,000 masks are other PPE are being delivered to hospitals in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle. GoA Foundation is in the process of procuring more PPE and they will be distributed to various frontline hospitals and first responders across the US over the coming weeks.
Mr. Li Lu calls for more people to joins us in contributing to the GoA Foundation to provide much needed PPE to the frontline workers in the United States. In a recent social media post, Mr. Li Lu said "we founded Guardians of the Angeles Charitable Foundation to help those angels on the frontline of this fight: doctors, scientists, nurses, first responders, delivery people, etc. We try to do what we are uniquely positioned to do best. When Wuhan got hit, we tried to source medical supplies from all over the world to send to China. Now, as the whole world is engulfed by the vicious virus, China got back on its feet and began producing feverishly. So we buy everything and anything we can from China and send them to people on the frontline here in America."
For those that wish to learn more about GoA Foundation and donate, please visit https://goa-foundation.org/.
About Himalaya Capital Management:
Himalaya Capital was founded by Mr. Li Lu in late 1997. We manage one fund, Himalaya Capital Investors L.P., which Mr. Li Lu has been running continuously since its inception on January 1, 1998.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Mandy Zheng
Himalaya Capital Management
Phone: 1-206-707-0768
Email: info@himcap.com
