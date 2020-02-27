Sellers who list in the first two weeks of May typically earn the greatest premiums, but homes listed in late April sell the fastest -- The first two weeks of May are typically the best time to list a home for sale to get the highest sale price. This window varies across the country, with the earliest window being in San Diego and the latest in Cincinnati. -- The premium for listing during these windows reaches as high as $24,400 in the most expensive market, San Jose. -- Late April typically brings the quickest sale when selling traditionally, seven days faster on the median sale, as early buyers try to beat the rush.