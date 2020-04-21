SEATTLE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Seattle-based home buyer, Good as Sold Home Buyers, which purchases homes from homeowners looking to sell their house fast and hassle-free, is supporting International District restaurants by making donations in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and associated anti-Asian vandalism.
Seattle, like many parts of the U.S., has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 virus, with a surge of cases in recent weeks. As of April 20, there were a total of 11,802 confirmed cases in Washington and 624 deaths. Although there are promising signs that the state is beginning to flatten the curve, the fight is far from over.
Unfortunately, the outbreak has also led to a series of anti-Asian incidents in Seattle. This has included acts of vandalism against several Asian restaurants and other small businesses in the city's International District.
Good as Sold Home Buyers, along with a group of 66 other real estate investors throughout the country, believes in supporting their local communities and has been looking for ways to support those most affected by the current crisis.
Knowing the challenges faced by International District restaurants in the face of not only reduced business due to social isolation measures but also vandalism on their storefronts, Good as Sold is taking a range of actions.
They begin their efforts by donating via a private Facebook group called "Support the ID," which is using group funding to purchase meals via restaurants in the International District. They are then delivering these meals to healthcare workers.
Good as Sold is also giving donations to the organization scidpda.org, which has established a relief fund for restaurants and other businesses in the International District impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally, the business is making efforts to purchase takeaway orders from restaurants in the International District, including placing large orders for family members and contractors in order to give these restaurants as much business as possible. The restaurants supported include Jade Garden, Harbor City, and Purple Dot.
This represents a vital form of support to International District restaurants, which are facing losses and possibly even closure in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its predicted recession, compounded by anti-Asian feelings in some parts of the community.
Good as Sold owner and founder Mike Qiu says, "Being a local home buyer and 'fix and flip' investor, we work within Greater Seattle area neighborhoods and often rely on the support of neighbors in the communities where we purchase homes. During this pandemic, we would like to help lend a hand to the part of the community that may need help the most, both financially and emotionally."
During the COVID-19 crisis, Good as Sold Home Buyers believes that supporting local businesses is critical to ensuring long-term prosperity in Seattle communities. They also encourage the local public to support the businesses of the International District in this time of need. In coming together at this challenging time, the people of Seattle can use our strong community spirit to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.
