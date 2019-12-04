REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable March 12, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 20, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 19, 2020.
