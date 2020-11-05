SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetFortris Inc., an international provider of managed cloud communications solutions and network services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has recognized NetFortris as a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC's CUSTOMER magazine.
The 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.
"Congratulations to NetFortris for receiving a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award. NetFortris has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from NetFortris in 2021 and beyond."
NetFortris' commitment to an outstanding customer experience begins by delivering secure and reliable cloud communications and network services, leveraging geo-redundant data centers connected to NetFortris' own resilient and secure, carrier-grade nationwide network.
Uniquely, NetFortris owns and operates an enterprise-class technology stack run by tenured voice and data network engineers, security experts, developers and UI experts. This enables NetFortris to manage clients' communications from end to end 24/7, ensuring uptime and quality of service.
NetFortris backs its cloud communications and network services by 24/7 in-house customer support and concierge customer advocacy, including Executive Sponsors and Strategic Account Managers who are incentivized based solely on retention and customer satisfaction.
NetFortris also simplifies onboarding and operation with on-site or remote installs, consolidated billing across locations, and admin control with no technical expertise required.
"NetFortris is honored to be recognized for innovation in customer experience," said Lee Mayhew, Senior Director of Customer Experience. "NetFortris has a concerted focus on customer experience from the way we architect and deploy our services to the way we empower users and deliver personalized client support. With this end-to-end approach, our customer satisfaction scores are 90 percent or higher."
The 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award Winners are published in TMC's CUSTOMER magazine.
About NetFortris
NetFortris delivers Comm-unity UCaaS Platform secure and reliable cloud communications solutions with the flexibility to meet the needs of any size business. Built on a proprietary cloud platform, Comm-unity is housed in georedundant data centers and delivered over NetFortris' private nationwide MPLS network.
Media Contacts
Celeste Labrie
Marketing Communication Manager
Celeste.Labrie@NetFortris.com
469.525.7346, ext 5351
Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
TMC
203-852-6800, ext. 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.