SPOKANE, Wash., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup company AquiPor Technologies, Inc. announced that it has developed a new permeable hardscape technology that can help cities confront stormwater runoff pollution and urban flooding. As the Company finalizes R&D and prepares to go into manufacturing, AquiPor is raising capital through an equity crowdfunding offering on StartEngine, a registered broker-dealer and crowdfunding platform.
AquiPor's permeable hardscape material shows promise as an innovative solution for cities as they contend with stormwater runoff pollution and urban flooding. Featuring strength and durability similar to traditional concrete, AquiPor material maintains water-permeability rates exceeding 25 inches per hour, giving it the ability to handle large volumes of stormwater from extreme rain events. Unlike traditional permeable pavements, AquiPor utilizes a chemical technology process to create sub-micron porosity throughout its material, giving it filter-like characteristics and making it resistant to clogging from sediment and pollutants commonly found in stormwater. This low maintenance approach to on-site stormwater management was developed to keep pollutants out of the natural water system and to keep maintenance costs low for cities and developers.
"Pollution from stormwater runoff has become a serious environmental issue for cities today. We've made it our mission to develop the innovation stack that cities and developers need to manage stormwater, right where it falls and mitigate urban flooding. In conjunction with quality engineered designs, AquiPor's permeable hardscape material can help cities manage stormwater on a larger scale, without sacrificing usable space." says AquiPor CEO Greg Johnson.
"Revamping the physical infrastructure of our cities is critical to both the near term and long term progress of our country. We're positioning our technology to be a practical and scalable stormwater infrastructure solution for years to come", says Johnson.
As existing water infrastructure continues to age in the U.S., the American Society of Civil Engineers has stated a $1 Trillion need for water infrastructure upgrades to meet future demands. Effective stormwater management can ease the burden on dated wastewater infrastructure, while naturally replenishing groundwater supplies.
More information about AquiPor can be found on the company's StartEngine campaign page, which provides detail on the company's mission and future plans.
