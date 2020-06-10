Federal and state aid are helping to plug gaps in the short term - Service-sector employees who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic owe more than $1.7 billion a month in housing payments, 70% of which is rent. - More than a quarter of the total housing payments due from U.S. food service workers is owed by those who are newly unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. - Some manufacturing-heavy states, including Ohio and Michigan, are feeling the impact of heavy job loss, and unemployment is even hitting healthcare workers in states such as Georgia, Washington and Oregon. - About 20% of renters did not pay any rent in the first week of May. That's higher than last spring, but down from 22% in April, a possible signal that government aid and the reopening of some businesses is easing short-term financial burdens.