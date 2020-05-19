SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on states with the highest hospital expenses. The influx brought on from the pandemic comes at a time where hospital expenses are at an all-time high after a decade of steep increases.
Over the last decade, each state, with the exception of Alaska and Maryland, has experienced an increase in hospital expenses. The rate of increase varies by state, but the reasons for increased expenses are likely similar. Our complex health insurance system in the United States leaves us in tremendous debt, and hospitals must continue to increase health care costs to offset the losses incurred by health insurance deficiencies.
Key findings:
- North Dakota, Wyoming and Wisconsin saw the highest increases in hospital expenses per visit.
- North Dakota, Connecticut and Oregon have the highest hospital expenses per visit in America.
- Nearly 10% of Americans are uninsured, leaving $35 billion dollars in uncompensated health care annually.
- Hospital debt increased from $617 million in 2015 to $56 billion in 2018.
- The complex American health insurance system leaves a total of 8% of health care costs going towards administrative costs. Other developed countries spend 1% to 3% on administrative costs.
- The average hospital expense for an inpatient visit costs $2,335 — 36% higher from a decade ago.
Rank
Location
2009 Average
2018 Average
Rate Change
1
North Dakota
$1,238
$3,573
188.61%
2
Wyoming
$1,293
$2,473
91.26%
3
Wisconsin
$1,629
$2,807
72.31%
4
Idaho
$1,781
$2,966
66.54%
5
Vermont
$1,586
$2,633
66.02%
6
New York
$1,811
$2,894
59.80%
7
Nebraska
$1,347
$2,140
58.87%
8
Connecticut
$2,238
$3,481
55.54%
9
Minnesota
$1,317
$2,048
55.50%
10
Illinois
$1,646
$2,522
53.22%
11
West Virginia
$952
$1,446
51.89%
12
Ohio
$1,812
$2,702
49.12%
13
Kansas
$1,344
$1,963
46.06%
14
Arkansas
$1,361
$1,984
45.78%
15
Tennessee
$1,381
$2,013
45.76%
16
New Mexico
$1,985
$2,826
42.37%
17
California
$2,239
$3,180
42.03%
18
Kentucky
$1,434
$2,020
40.86%
19
Colorado
$2,086
$2,931
40.51%
20
Pennsylvania
$1,356
$1,892
39.53%
21
Oregon
$2,459
$3,426
39.32%
22
Michigan
$1,439
$1,991
38.36%
23
Texas
$1,944
$2,664
37.04%
24
Utah
$2,104
$2,883
37.02%
25
Hawaii
$1,656
$2,235
34.96%
26
Louisiana
$1,522
$2,054
34.95%
27
Oklahoma
$1,441
$1,939
34.56%
28
Washington
$2,516
$3,385
34.54%
29
Maine
$1,331
$1,785
34.11%
30
Arizona
$1,874
$2,482
32.44%
31
Indiana
$1,816
$2,391
31.66%
32
South Dakota
$1,563
$2,053
31.35%
33
New Jersey
$1,828
$2,399
31.24%
34
North Carolina
$1,579
$2,050
29.83%
35
New Hampshire
$1,871
$2,400
28.27%
36
Georgia
$1,262
$1,607
27.34%
37
Virginia
$1,970
$2,435
23.60%
38
Florida
$1,707
$2,105
23.32%
39
Alabama
$1,294
$1,582
22.26%
40
South Carolina
$1,745
$2,052
17.59%
41
Missouri
$1,789
$2,101
17.44%
42
Mississippi
$1,265
$1,472
16.36%
43
Massachusetts
$2,066
$2,390
15.68%
44
Rhode Island
$2,235
$2,509
12.26%
45
Montana
$1,444
$1,599
10.73%
46
Iowa
$1,442
$1,595
10.61%
47
Nevada
$2,018
$2,213
9.66%
48
Delaware
$1,954
$2,062
5.53%
49
Maryland
$2,093
$2,080
-0.62%
50
Alaska
$2,354
$2,188
-7.05%
Methodology
We analyzed American Hospital Association data via Kaiser Family Foundation on hospital expenses per visit in each state from 2009 to 2018. We compared hospital expense averages in each state over a 10-year period to see which states have seen the largest increases in hospital expenses. Final rankings are based on states that saw the largest percentage increases in hospital expenses per visit.
