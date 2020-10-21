VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October 21, 2020—Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nwpipe.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Thursday, November 19, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the replay access code: 10148734.
About Northwest Pipe Company
Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing pipe, precast and reinforced concrete products through Geneva Pipe and Precast, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.
Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
(360) 397-6294 • investors@nwpipe.com
Or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
