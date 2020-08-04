WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Space Exchange, Inc. officially exits stealth mode this week during Utah State University's Small Satellite Conference to serve the space industry with a first-of-its-kind information platform as a service.
The company offers a next-generation collaboration platform that drives efficiency and speed into the operations of space organizations. Members can use the platform to build new relationships, increase sales, derive competitive business insights, modernize their supply chains, or guide technology investment.
The platform hosts a comprehensive collection of aggregated space organization information covering the global stage with more than 50 countries, 690 organizations, and thousands of product and service offerings.
Global industry members may obtain free organizations profiles to increase exposure to their product and service offerings.
Global Space Exchange, Inc. aims to accelerate the advancement of space technology through information transparency. The company provides information services through their online platform, publishes an annual report on the global space marketplace, and offers technical and business support services.
For more information, visit: www.globalspaceexchange.com.
Media Contact:
Sara Robinson
202-600-8252
244647@email4pr.com
