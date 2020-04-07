SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, a leading video knowledge platform provider, today announced a significant expansion of its integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. The enhanced integration automatically routes scheduled classes held via Zoom to each student's consolidated, personalized library of learning materials in Panopto. Furthermore, global businesses may now use Panopto's automatic transcription features to search Zoom meeting recordings in 14 languages.
Secure distribution of Zoom classes to enrolled students
Universities have long used Panopto as the learning platform for lecture capture and "flipped classroom" teaching scenarios. Until now, interactive class discussions held via Zoom were managed under largely isolated workflows, making it difficult for students to review their instructional material across many classes.
Panopto creates a YouTube-like video library for each student which mirrors their personal course structure. Each video view is securely authenticated through a role based permissions structure synchronized to the school's identity management platform. Students can instantly search through every word spoken to them or shown on screen across their entire semester and play back the key moments when instructors covered a topic of interest.
University administrators may enable the automatic routing of courses to each students' Panopto libraries through a simple, one-time setup. Panopto uses Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI), an industry standard, to tie Zoom sessions to enrollment data. Panopto's platform is architected for high application, infrastructure and operational security, leveraging proprietary methods to harden against IP spoofing as well as DDoS and MITM attacks.
"I hear from university CIOs every day about the challenges they face as they move their operations online," said Eric Burns, CEO, Panopto. "These busy administrators need features like Panopto's LTI mapping for Zoom to rapidly scale online learning with minimal IT overhead."
Transcribe Zoom meetings in 14 Languages
Organizations increasingly see productivity benefits from using meeting transcripts for search and reference purposes, but Zoom only offers a transcript in English by default. Many global businesses operate in languages other than English.
Panopto is debuting automatic transcription and machine generated captioning of Zoom meetings in 14 languages including Spanish, French, German, Chinese (Mandarin), Portuguese, Japanese and more. Employees may instantly search through every word spoken or shown on screen in any Zoom meeting they recorded. No action is needed on the part of the employee or administrator to enable this; every meeting is automatically transcribed and indexed as soon as it is ingested into Panopto.
"Enterprise CIOs and CTOs are often amazed when they first see Panopto's ability to search inside video," said Burns. "Transcribing and indexing Zoom meetings in the world's most popular languages is a powerful example of how Panopto improves the productivity of every employee."
Available at No Additional Charge
These new enhancements are available to all Panopto Enterprise customers by configuring the Zoom Marketplace integration. Panopto also provides many other benefits to Zoom customers, including secure sharing to meeting attendees, advanced editing, and audit capabilities for intellectual property and compliance management.
Panopto is currently offering complimentary access to its entire video content management platform for three months to organizations new to Panopto. The Zoom Marketplace integration is available to all Panopto Enterprise customers at no cost.
About Panopto
Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.
