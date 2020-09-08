SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned physician-scientist Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is offering a simple tip for making your cloth Covid-19 face mask more effective. The technique is one of countless safety tips and insights on the coronavirus recently featured on FOX 26 Houston (video link HERE) and in Dr. Quay's new book "Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus," - now available on Amazon.
"I wanted to provide a practical guide that would compile my countless hours of research findings to help alleviate some of the confusion and fear surrounding this very challenging pandemic," said Dr. Quay, CEO of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS). "This manual includes useful, science-backed information to keep you and your family as informed and safe as possible."
Dr. Quay's easy-to-make "salt spray" involves a combination of salt, water, and dish soap. When boiled and sprayed on a cloth mask it provides a potent barrier for preventing viruses from getting through a mask.
Dr. Quay's book contains dozens of lifesaving tips ranging from how to better protect yourself from the virus to advice on early treatment options. The book is available for purchase on Amazon here.
About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD.
Steven Quay is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS). He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 200,000 times. His 300+ contributions to medicine have been cited over 9,900 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the first physician-scientist written book on surviving the pandemic, "Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus." More information: www.DrQuay.com
