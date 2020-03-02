POULSBO, Wash., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) announced today the availability of its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K on its corporate website, http://www.poperesources.com, by selecting the Investor Relations link. The Annual Report on Form 10-K includes the information required under Securities Exchange Act Rules 14a-3 and 14a-16 and NASDAQ Rule 5250 (d)(1)(C).
Security holders are entitled to receive a copy of the Annual Report free of charge, and may receive a copy by contacting the Partnership's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at (360) 697-6626. Copies of our reports also are available without charge via the Securities and Exchange Commission's website, http://www.sec.gov/.
About Pope Resources
Pope Resources, a publicly traded limited partnership, and its subsidiaries Olympic Resource Management and Olympic Property Group, own or manage 122,000 acres of timberland and 1,500 acres of development property in Washington. In addition, Pope Resources co-invests in and consolidates three private equity timber funds that own 141,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California. The Partnership and its predecessor companies have owned and managed timberlands and development properties for over 165 years. Additional information on the company can be found at www.poperesources.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into this release or into our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Readers are reminded that our Annual Report contains forward looking statements, and such statements are subject to the notices set forth therein. All such statements should be read in conjunction with the section of the Annual Report entitled Item 1A: Risk Factors.
