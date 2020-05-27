SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying home has become the new norm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the accompanying restrictions have momentarily put a stop to most nonessential travel. An Expedia® poll1 of 1,500 U.S. residents, conducted between May 4 and 8, 2020, shows 60% of people have already changed or canceled their travel plans and another 70% are worried about outbreaks impacting future trips.
Prior to COVID-19, Expedia's annual study that examines trends and attitudes around taking time off revealed vacation deprivation levels were already on the rise in the U.S., yet the benefits of travel were widely understood and appreciated. Traveling promotes general well-being (93%), gives us a chance to hit the "reset" button on stress and anxiety (91%), improves our attitudes (86%) and helps us switch off from work (83%). Together these positive effects foster a psychological condition that could be described as a Vacation State of Mind, and it extends far beyond the trip itself.
The remedy parents and working adults use to curb that "I need a vacation" feeling is one we can all subscribe to right now. According to the study, these are the most effective ways to evoke a vacation state of mind without physically traveling:
1. Talk to friends and family about a vacation/vacation memory, especially those you traveled with (90%)
2. Look at photos and videos from your trip (89%)
3. Share memories with those you've traveled with (88%)
4. Wear clothes (76%) and use souvenirs you bought on vacation (76%)
5. Listen to music that reminds you of the vacation (66%)
6. Start planning your next vacation (62%)
7. Cook the local cuisine or a meal that reminds you of a past trip (52%)
"At Expedia, we've always believed in the power of travel to create joy, to bring people together, to enrich our hearts and minds," says Nisreene Atassi, Senior Director for Brand Expedia. "We're all experiencing a bit of cabin fever right now, dreaming of our next vacation, even if we don't know when that will be. Until then, we want to help travelers achieve the same benefits of a vacation from the comforts of home and our research shows that looking at photos from past trips, or even just talking to your friends and family is powerful enough to trigger a Vacation State of Mind."
Other ways to achieve a vacation state of mind
As a substitute for our favorite destinations and activities, virtual experiences have become a pillar of entertainment during the pandemic. Whether it's a national park, museum or live performance, we've got you covered with Expedia's Things To Do From Home. Another way to escape and stay inspired by travel is to listen to one of Expedia's Travel Playlists, curated from top destinations all across the globe.
About Vacation Deprivation
Expedia first commissioned Vacation Deprivation in 2000 to examine the work-life balance of Americans. In 2005, Expedia began comparing behaviors across countries. Now in its 20th year, Vacation Deprivation has grown to encompass 19 countries. The latest survey was commissioned from October 22-November 15, 2019 on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm. The survey was conducted online among 11,217 respondents across North and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific using an amalgamated group of best-in-class panels.
About Expedia.com
Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.
© 2020 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.
Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.
1 Survey commissioned by Expedia and conducted by Google Consumer Surveys, polling 1,500 respondents, aged 18-65+, located in the U.S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.