SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
- Third quarter revenue of $45.0 million compared to $44.2 million in the prior quarter; significant adjusted EBITDA loss improvement over the prior quarter
- Expanded reach of SAFRTM through broadening network of partners, including NVIDIA
- Games revenue up 30% year-over-year with a return to positive operating income driven by success of free-to-play casual mobile games, particularly Delicious World
Management Commentary
"In the third quarter, we continued to make solid progress with two key growth initiatives: our SAFR facial and object recognition platform and free-to-play casual mobile games," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks. "For SAFR, we entered into new verticals through partnerships with systems integrators and GPU market leader, NVIDIA. We also gained traction in our commercialization efforts through collaborations with leading Video Management Systems."
Mr. Glaser added, "In Games, our free-to-play casual mobile games continued to perform well and scale up. This is particularly true with Delicious World, which is on track to become our most successful casual game ever in terms of revenue and engagement even though it's only been in global release for six months. These successes, along with our ongoing commitment to carefully manage our costs, have resulted in a significant improvement on the bottom line."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $45.0 million (inclusive of $27.3 million from Napster) compared to $44.2 million (inclusive of $28.6 million from Napster) in the prior quarter and $17.6 million in the prior year period.
- Games revenue was $7.2 million, up 18% compared to $6.0 million in the prior quarter and up 30% compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period.
- Gross profit margin was 42%, up from 38% in the prior quarter and down from 76% in the prior year period. Napster's gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 19%, while RealNetworks' gross profit margin without Napster was 76%.
- Operating expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 5%, from the prior quarter and increased $6.7 million, or 37%, from the prior year period. Napster's operating expenses were $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.
- Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(6.0) million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to net loss of $(9.2) million, or $(0.24) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(6.0) million, or $(0.16) per share, in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(3.2) million compared to a loss of $(6.3) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(3.3) million in the prior year period. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release.
- At September 30, 2019, the Company had $18.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $26.3 million at June 30, 2019.
- In August 2019, RealNetworks and Napster entered into a loan agreement for a revolving line of credit for a maximum of $10.0 million to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of September 30, 2019, $6.1 million remained available for borrowing.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results including noncontrolling interests:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $40.0 million to $43.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(2.0) million to $(5.0) million.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call today to review results and discuss its performance shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13694934.
A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.
About RealNetworks
Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. Kontxt (www.kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.
In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.
The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding future revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, agreements with partners, and the growth and future prospects relating to our Napster segment. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and unique risk factors that relate to our Napster segment, such as risks stemming from its streaming music service and related music royalties. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent year ended December 31, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net revenue
$
44,993
$
17,579
$
128,713
$
52,953
Cost of revenue
26,278
4,239
78,430
14,000
Gross profit
18,715
13,340
50,283
38,953
Operating expenses:
Research and development
8,687
8,052
26,396
23,398
Sales and marketing
8,470
4,998
24,972
15,878
General and administrative
7,132
4,586
23,888
15,526
Restructuring and other charges
691
632
1,587
1,320
Lease exit and related benefit
—
—
—
(454)
Total operating expenses
24,980
18,268
76,843
55,668
Operating loss
(6,265)
(4,928)
(26,560)
(16,715)
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(220)
—
(429)
—
Interest income
—
72
117
270
Gain (loss) on equity investment, net
—
—
12,338
—
Equity in net loss of Napster
—
(737)
—
(737)
Other income (expenses), net
541
(112)
851
(195)
Total other income (expenses), net
321
(777)
12,877
(662)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(5,944)
(5,705)
(13,683)
(17,377)
Income tax expense
310
272
812
708
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
(6,254)
(5,977)
(14,495)
(18,085)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(286)
—
(858)
—
Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks
$
(5,968)
$
(5,977)
$
(13,637)
$
(18,085)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:
$
(0.16)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.48)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:
$
(0.16)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.48)
Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
38,062
37,618
37,944
37,549
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
38,062
37,618
37,944
37,549
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,101
$
35,561
Short-term investments
—
24
Trade accounts receivable, net
27,947
11,751
Deferred costs, current portion
950
331
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,931
5,911
Total current assets
65,929
53,578
Equipment and software
31,853
37,458
Leasehold improvements
3,255
3,292
Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
35,108
40,750
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
32,171
37,996
Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
2,937
2,754
Operating lease assets
12,499
—
Restricted cash equivalents
5,374
1,630
Other assets
2,842
3,997
Deferred costs, non-current portion
957
528
Deferred tax assets, net
831
851
Other intangible assets, net
20,309
26
Goodwill
65,154
16,955
Total assets
$
176,832
$
80,319
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,692
$
3,910
Accrued royalties, fulfillment and other current liabilities
92,529
11,312
Commitment to Napster
—
2,750
Deferred revenue, current portion
6,134
2,125
Notes payable
3,599
—
Total current liabilities
106,954
20,097
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
139
268
Deferred rent
—
986
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,225
1,168
Long-term lease liabilities
9,486
—
Long-term debt
3,900
—
Other long-term liabilities
11,195
960
Total liabilities
132,899
23,479
Total shareholders' equity
44,036
56,840
Noncontrolling interests
(103)
—
Total equity
43,933
56,840
Total liabilities and equity
$
176,832
$
80,319
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
$
(14,495)
$
(18,085)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,397
1,738
Stock-based compensation
2,420
2,113
Equity in net loss of Napster
—
737
Deferred income taxes, net
—
5
(Gain) loss on equity investment, net
(12,338)
—
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(804)
—
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
700
—
Mark to market adjustment of warrants
—
78
Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities
(177)
(2,214)
Net cash used in operating activities
(20,297)
(15,628)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
(1,068)
(698)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments
24
7,607
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
12,260
(4,192)
Net cash provided by investing activities
11,216
2,717
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options and stock purchase plan)
144
114
Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock
(289)
(243)
Proceeds from notes payable and revolving credit facility
31,337
—
Repayments of notes payable and revolving credit facility
(35,768)
—
Payment of financing fees
(569)
—
Other financing activities
900
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,245)
(129)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(390)
(962)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(13,716)
(14,002)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
37,191
53,596
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
23,475
$
39,594
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
2019
2018
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
(in thousands)
Net Revenue by Segment
Consumer Media (A)
$
3,632
$
2,620
$
2,486
$
4,068
$
4,733
$
3,884
$
5,483
Mobile Services (B)
6,895
6,997
6,939
6,899
7,348
6,719
8,704
Games (C)
7,164
6,048
5,710
5,590
5,498
5,121
5,463
Napster (D)
27,302
28,583
24,337
—
—
—
—
Total net revenue
$
44,993
$
44,248
$
39,472
$
16,557
$
17,579
$
15,724
$
19,650
Net Revenue by Product
Consumer Media
- Software License (E)
$
1,987
$
944
$
735
$
2,049
$
2,746
$
1,808
$
3,337
- Subscription Services (F)
1,028
1,040
1,088
1,153
1,232
1,225
1,285
- Product Sales (G)
207
206
219
257
281
299
340
- Advertising & Other (H)
410
430
444
609
474
552
521
Mobile Services
- Software License (I)
888
957
599
514
520
469
1,335
- Subscription Services (J)
6,007
6,040
6,340
6,385
6,828
6,250
7,369
Games
- Subscription Services (K)
3,056
3,073
2,985
3,014
2,745
2,689
2,693
- Product Sales (L)
3,078
2,177
1,988
2,013
2,279
1,953
2,402
- Advertising & Other (M)
1,030
798
737
563
474
479
368
Napster
- Subscription Services (N)
27,302
28,583
24,337
—
—
—
—
Total net revenue
$
44,993
$
44,248
$
39,472
$
16,557
$
17,579
$
15,724
$
19,650
Net Revenue by Geography
United States
$
22,015
$
21,322
$
18,970
$
7,697
$
9,026
$
7,646
$
11,434
Rest of world
22,978
22,926
20,502
8,860
8,553
8,078
8,216
Total net revenue
$
44,993
$
44,248
$
39,472
$
16,557
$
17,579
$
15,724
$
19,650
Net Revenue by Segment
(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.
(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.
(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from sales of mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, player purchases of in-game virtual goods, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.
(D) The Napster segment primarily includes revenue from subscription music offerings from on-demand streaming services and conditional downloads. Napster revenues are included in our consolidated results from the January 18, 2019 acquisition date forward.
Net Revenue by Product
(E) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.
(F) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.
(G) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.
(H) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.
(I) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform and our facial recognition platform, SAFR.
(J) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers.
(K) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.
(L) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games, and player purchases of in-game virtual goods.
(M) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.
(N) Subscription services revenue within Napster includes music tracks by way of on-demand streaming and conditional downloads offered directly to end consumers and distribution partners.
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin
(Unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Q3
Q2
Q3
YTD
YTD
(in thousands)
Consumer Media
Net revenue
$
3,632
$
2,620
$
4,733
$
8,738
$
14,100
Cost of revenue
705
803
955
2,341
2,976
Gross profit
2,927
1,817
3,778
6,397
11,124
Gross margin
81
%
69
%
80
%
73
%
79
%
Operating expenses
2,692
2,877
3,448
8,688
10,805
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
235
$
(1,060)
$
330
$
(2,291)
$
319
Depreciation and amortization
34
56
49
144
146
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
269
$
(1,004)
$
379
$
(2,147)
$
465
Mobile Services
Net revenue
$
6,895
$
6,997
$
7,348
$
20,831
$
22,771
Cost of revenue
1,721
1,865
2,052
5,634
6,502
Gross profit
5,174
5,132
5,296
15,197
16,269
Gross margin
75
%
73
%
72
%
73
%
71
%
Operating expenses
7,143
7,438
6,825
22,142
21,160
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
(1,969)
$
(2,306)
$
(1,529)
$
(6,945)
$
(4,891)
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
—
—
70
—
253
Depreciation and amortization
81
106
165
418
500
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
(1,888)
$
(2,200)
$
(1,294)
$
(6,527)
$
(4,138)
Games
Net revenue
$
7,164
$
6,048
$
5,498
$
18,922
$
16,082
Cost of revenue
1,934
1,655
1,228
5,259
4,501
Gross profit
5,230
4,393
4,270
13,663
11,581
Gross margin
73
%
73
%
78
%
72
%
72
%
Operating expenses
5,151
5,288
5,447
15,476
15,459
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
79
$
(895)
$
(1,177)
$
(1,813)
$
(3,878)
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
4
—
23
27
43
Depreciation and amortization
89
84
91
256
402
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
172
$
(811)
$
(1,063)
$
(1,530)
$
(3,433)
Napster
Net revenue
$
27,302
$
28,583
$
—
$
80,222
$
—
Cost of revenue
21,986
23,026
—
65,408
—
Gross profit
5,316
5,557
—
14,814
—
Gross margin
19
%
19
%
—
%
18
%
—
%
Operating expenses
6,472
6,638
—
18,642
—
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
(1,156)
$
(1,081)
$
—
$
(3,828)
$
—
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
1,126
1,129
—
3,198
—
Depreciation and amortization
72
69
—
256
—
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
42
$
117
$
—
$
(374)
$
—
Corporate
Cost of revenue
$
(68)
$
(67)
$
4
$
(212)
$
21
Gross profit
68
67
(4)
212
(21)
Gross margin
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Operating expenses
3,522
4,116
2,548
11,895
8,244
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
(3,454)
$
(4,049)
$
(2,552)
$
(11,683)
$
(8,265)
Other income (expense), net
541
183
(112)
851
(195)
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(489)
(164)
78
(804)
98
Depreciation and amortization
32
33
109
98
394
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
400
300
—
700
—
Restructuring and other charges
691
729
632
1,587
1,320
Stock-based compensation
503
533
499
2,420
2,113
Lease exit and related benefit
—
—
—
—
(454)
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure (1)
$
(1,776)
$
(2,435)
$
(1,346)
$
(6,831)
$
(4,989)
(1)2018 Corporate contribution margin was revised to exclude the impact of realized and unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss incurred in each respective period. Foreign currency (gain) loss is reported in Other income (expense), net, in our consolidated statement of operations.
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
(Unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Q3
Q2
Q3
YTD
YTD
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
$
(6,254)
$
(9,455)
$
(5,977)
$
(14,495)
$
(18,085)
Income tax expense (benefit)
310
244
272
812
708
Interest expense
220
43
—
429
—
Interest income
—
(40)
(72)
(117)
(270)
(Gain) loss on equity investment, net
—
—
—
(12,338)
—
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(489)
(164)
78
(804)
98
Equity in net loss of Napster
—
—
737
—
737
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
1,130
1,129
93
3,225
296
Depreciation and amortization
308
348
414
1,172
1,442
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
400
300
—
700
—
Restructuring and other charges
691
729
632
1,587
1,320
Stock-based compensation
503
533
499
2,420
2,113
Lease exit and related benefit
—
—
—
—
(454)
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (1)
$
(3,181)
$
(6,333)
$
(3,324)
$
(17,409)
$
(12,095)
(1)2018 adjusted EBITDA was revised to exclude the impact of realized and unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss incurred in each respective period. Foreign currency (gain) loss is reported in Other income (expense), net, in our consolidated statement of operations.
