- Out of the nearly 600 cosmetic procedures on RealSelf, thousands of patients rated these three nonsurgical and 17 surgical procedures the Most Worth It over the past year. - Surgical procedures lead the list, with a weight loss procedure earning the top spot - Once again, breast-related surgeries dominate the list accounting for eight spots on the top 20 list - ranging from male breast reduction or gynecomastia surgery (99% Worth It Rating) and traditional breast reduction (98% Worth It Rating) to breast augmentation (97% Worth It Rating)