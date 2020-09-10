SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer home buying season continues to show resilience against the usual fall slowdown as prices continue to hit new highs and homes sell faster than ever before, according to realtor.com's® Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Sept. 5. At the same time, data also showed a slight decline in housing demand as well as a slowing of new listings declines, which, if sustained, could be a hopeful sign for weary buyers. 

The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index reached 107.7 nationwide for the week ending September 5, 7.7 points above the pre-COVID baseline and an improvement of 1.5 points over last week. The buyer demand component of the index stayed well above its baseline, however, it declined by 3.3 points since last week. Meanwhile, the housing supply component showed improvement as it recovered 3.2 points above last week, but still remains below its pre-COVID baseline.

"Sellers are calling the shots in today's market; prices are rising and housing inventory is vanishing almost as fast as it appears," according to realtor.com®'s Chief Economist, Danielle Hale. "But this week's report revealed two indicators worth keeping an eye on. Housing demand cooled slightly, while new listings showed a smaller decline than previous weeks. This could be a hiccup in weekly activity, or if these trends continue, they could signal a shift in market dynamics leading into the fall when political, economic, and health-related uncertainties abound."

Weekly listings data findings:

  • Median listing prices grew 10.8 percent year-over-year, the fastest pace of growth in more than two years. This marks the 17th consecutive week of price growth at or equal to the previous week's yearly pace -- a remarkable feat considering the economic backdrop.
  • New listings were down 12 percent. The new listings trend regained some momentum, after declining for three consecutive weeks. This will provide a slight relief for buyers who have found few options to choose from. However, the overall lack of sustained new listings growth could put a dent in Fall home sales despite resilient demand from home shoppers, because new listings are key to home sales.
  • Total inventory was down 39 percent. Buyers continue to be motivated by low mortgage rates and a strong desire for the certainty of ownership in an uncertain world. They're quickly putting offers on homes that come up for sale, driving the overall number of homes for sale lower.
  • Time on market is now 12 days faster than last year. With unusually high buyer interest this late in the homebuying season, buyers are moving much faster than this time last year to beat out competition and lock in low mortgage rates. This means homes are sitting on the market for much less time, despite notably higher price tags.

Listings data summary:


Week ending
Sep 5

Week ending
Aug 29

Week ending
Aug 22

First Two
Weeks March

Total Listings

-39% YOY

-38% YOY

-37% YOY

-16% YOY

Time on Market

12 days faster
YOY

10 days faster
YOY

9 days faster
YOY

4 days faster
YOY

Median Listing
Prices

+10.8% YOY

+10.6% YOY

+10.3% YOY

+4.5% YOY

New Listings

-12% YOY

-16% YOY

-13% YOY

+5% YOY

 

Rank

Metro

Recovery
Index (Week
Ending 9/5)

Recovery
Index (Weekly
Change)

1

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

131

8.5

2

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

118.9

4.5

3

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

117.8

4.5

4

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

116.6

-2

5

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

114.5

4.5

6

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

114.4

-2.2

7

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

114

0.6

8

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

112.8

-0.2

9

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

112

-1.8

10

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

111.6

-0.4

11

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

110.7

2.2

12

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.

110.7

0.9

13

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

110.5

-3.3

14

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

110.1

-1.6

15

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

109.5

-4.6

16

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.

109.3

4

17

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

109.2

1.4

18

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

108.7

1.1

19

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

108.2

2.2

20

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

107.6

2

21

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

107.5

1.1

22

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

107.4

1.8

23

Rochester, N.Y.

106.9

-5.1

24

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

106.6

0.8

25

Pittsburgh, Pa.

106.1

-1.4

26

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich

106.1

1.2

27

Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

104.9

1.8

28

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

104.7

1.7

29

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

104.7

-3.8

30

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

104.5

2.3

31

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

104

1.2

32

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

103.9

-11.9

33

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

103.5

1.4

34

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

103.3

2.6

35

Jacksonville, Fla.

103.2

2.5

36

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.

102.9

7.1

37

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

102.8

3.8

38

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

102.8

4.9

39

Columbus, Ohio

102

1.8

40

Oklahoma City, Okla.

101.3

6.6

41

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

100.6

0.8

42

St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

100.5

-2.4

43

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

99.9

-4.8

44

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.

99.6

-6.3

45

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

99.3

1.5

46

Richmond, Va.

99.2

-2.5

47

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

98.2

-2.4

48

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

98

0.6

49

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

96.9

-13.8

50

Raleigh, N.C.

96.3

-5.5

Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-sep-5-2020/
Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-sep-5-data/

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

week_end_date

cbsa_code

cbsa_title

hh_rank

median_listing_price_yy

active_listing_count_yy

median_days_on_market_by_day_yy

median_days_on_market_yy

new_listing_count_yy

new_listing_share_yy

price_reduced_count_yy

price_reduced_share_yy

9/5/2020

35620

new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa

1

11.60%

-11.90%

-18

-23.70%

-14.30%

-0.20%

-46.90%

-2.20%

9/5/2020

31080

los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca

2

18.10%

-28.10%

-3

-5.80%

-1.90%

3.40%

-48.80%

-2.00%

9/5/2020

16980

chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi

3

7.20%

-34.70%

-7

-14.30%

-16.20%

2.50%

-47.10%

-1.90%

9/5/2020

19100

dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx

4

3.70%

-42.90%

-8

-14.60%

-12.40%

4.30%

-59.00%

-3.60%

9/5/2020

26420

houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx

5

6.20%

-31.90%

-6

-10.30%

-10.10%

2.30%

-47.00%

-2.20%

9/5/2020

37980

philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md

6

16.50%

-43.70%

-20

-30.80%

-9.70%

4.50%

-55.20%

-2.10%

9/5/2020

47900

washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv

7

9.20%

-41.90%

-16

-34.80%

-3.60%

6.50%

-54.80%

-2.20%

9/5/2020

33100

miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl

8

1.90%

-13.30%

-6

-6.10%

1.70%

0.90%

-31.20%

-1.10%

9/5/2020

12060

atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga

9

9.90%

-44.90%

-9

-16.10%

-19.30%

3.80%

-54.00%

-1.70%

9/5/2020

14460

boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh

10

16.50%

-40.40%

-14

-24.60%

-41.50%

-0.20%

-65.00%

-3.40%

9/5/2020

41860

san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca

11

7.10%

-12.60%

-2

-5.40%

-11.00%

0.30%

-29.60%

-1.40%

9/5/2020

19820

detroit-warren-dearborn, mi

12

11.70%

-45.20%

-8

-17.80%

-25.40%

3.40%

-59.10%

-2.50%

9/5/2020

38060

phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az

13

3.90%

-41.20%

-14

-27.50%

3.60%

7.30%

-55.60%

-3.50%

9/5/2020

42660

seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa

14

5.00%

-27.30%

-8

-18.60%

-64.60%

-6.40%

-82.80%

-6.90%

9/5/2020

33460

minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi

15

5.20%

-32.70%

-5

-11.60%

-19.50%

2.00%

-58.80%

-3.40%

9/5/2020

40140

riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca

16

13.10%

-55.80%

-15

-25.90%

0.10%

9.50%

-71.40%

-3.00%

9/5/2020

45300

tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl

17

6.80%

-43.00%

-8

-13.60%

-10.70%

4.20%

-48.90%

-1.30%

9/5/2020

41740

san diego-carlsbad, ca

18

4.80%

-43.40%

-6

-14.30%

-6.30%

6.50%

-53.10%

-1.90%

9/5/2020

41180

st. louis, mo-il

19

10.40%

-39.60%

-7

-10.60%

-21.10%

2.50%

-46.20%

-1.10%

9/5/2020

19740

denver-aurora-lakewood, co

20

7.20%

-40.50%

-7

-16.30%

-22.80%

3.30%

-56.70%

-3.90%

9/5/2020

12580

baltimore-columbia-towson, md

21

2.90%

-51.40%

-20

-35.70%

-1.10%

7.60%

-61.10%

-2.50%

9/5/2020

38300

pittsburgh, pa

22

25.00%

-34.90%

-10

-15.60%

-14.60%

2.30%

-33.80%

-0.10%

9/5/2020

38900

portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa

23

6.20%

-44.60%

-6

-12.20%

-21.80%

3.80%

-29.90%

2.10%

9/5/2020

16740

charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc

24

7.50%

-47.10%

-13

-23.60%

-10.20%

5.70%

-60.90%

-3.00%

9/5/2020

36740

orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl

25

1.30%

-19.10%

-10

-14.90%

-4.90%

1.40%

-28.40%

-1.00%

9/5/2020

17460

cleveland-elyria, oh

26

12.30%

-51.50%

-9

-15.50%

-17.40%

5.50%

-57.40%

-1.60%

9/5/2020

41700

san antonio-new braunfels, tx

27

6.00%

-45.30%

-15

-22.70%

-10.20%

4.00%

-49.40%

-0.90%

9/5/2020

17140

cincinnati, oh-ky-in

28

17.90%

-47.60%

-11

-22.00%

-23.50%

4.20%

-50.20%

-0.80%

9/5/2020

40900

sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca

29

9.50%

-51.20%

-10

-22.20%

0.80%

9.60%

-66.00%

-3.80%

9/5/2020

28140

kansas city, mo-ks

30

12.80%

-50.70%

-4

-7.40%

-25.60%

4.40%

-54.70%

-1.00%

9/5/2020

18140

columbus, oh

31

2.70%

-47.70%

-13

-29.60%

-13.60%

6.70%

-58.60%

-3.20%

9/5/2020

26900

indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in

32

16.30%

-63.20%

-3

-6.00%

-26.80%

6.90%

-57.40%

0.60%

9/5/2020

29820

las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv

33

7.60%

-10.10%

-13

-25.00%

23.00%

2.90%

-41.70%

-3.90%

9/5/2020

12420

austin-round rock, tx

34

12.80%

-45.80%

-16

-27.10%

-4.50%

5.70%

-63.10%

-4.00%

9/5/2020

34980

nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn

35

6.70%

-36.70%

-5

-13.50%

-7.00%

4.70%

-47.10%

-1.50%

9/5/2020

41940

san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca

36

5.90%

-26.40%

-7

-16.70%

12.30%

5.30%

-37.30%

-1.80%

9/5/2020

47260

virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc

37

10.00%

-45.80%

-24

-38.10%

-2.30%

5.20%

-71.90%

-3.40%

9/5/2020

33340

milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi

38

7.10%

-43.30%

-4

-8.90%

-10.00%

5.60%

-50.40%

-1.70%

9/5/2020

39300

providence-warwick, ri-ma

39

10.50%

-53.90%

-10

-17.90%

-22.20%

6.00%

-69.90%

-2.70%

9/5/2020

27260

jacksonville, fl

40

3.00%

-39.90%

-11

-15.50%

-18.80%

2.50%

-49.00%

-1.50%

9/5/2020

36420

oklahoma city, ok

41

7.10%

-37.70%

0

0.00%

7.70%

5.20%

-48.40%

-1.90%

9/5/2020

31140

louisville/jefferson county, ky-in

42

4.90%

-50.10%

-13

-27.10%

-27.90%

4.30%

-58.70%

-2.00%

9/5/2020

32820

memphis, tn-ms-ar

43

11.30%

-51.10%

-11

-18.30%

-17.90%

5.10%

-47.90%

0.00%

9/5/2020

35380

new orleans-metairie, la

44

11.70%

-37.90%

-14

-18.20%

-25.10%

1.50%

-42.90%

-0.70%

9/5/2020

40060

richmond, va

45

10.50%

-46.90%

-5

-8.90%

-22.90%

3.90%

-62.20%

-2.50%

9/5/2020

39580

raleigh, nc

46

5.00%

-42.90%

-12

-21.10%

-24.60%

2.60%

-65.40%

-4.10%

9/5/2020

15380

buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny

47

13.30%

-43.40%

0

0.00%

-20.50%

4.20%

-55.10%

-2.20%

9/5/2020

25540

hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct

48

7.10%

-32.50%

-21

-32.80%

2.20%

3.10%

-63.70%

-3.30%

9/5/2020

13820

birmingham-hoover, al

49

5.70%

-37.90%

-9

-14.50%

-7.80%

3.50%

-47.90%

-1.20%

9/5/2020

40380

rochester, ny

50

10.60%

-42.50%

-13

-31.00%

-12.00%

5.20%

-64.30%

-3.40%

9/5/2020

46060

tucson, az

51

8.50%

-43.40%

-9

-16.70%

-6.20%

5.90%

-55.90%

-2.10%

9/5/2020

41620

salt lake city, ut

52

22.90%

-69.30%

-11

-26.20%

-28.30%

9.50%

-66.70%

-0.20%

9/5/2020

24340

grand rapids-wyoming, mi

53

8.30%

-49.60%

2

4.40%

-37.90%

2.40%

-61.40%

-2.20%

9/5/2020

46140

tulsa, ok

54

14.80%

-41.00%

-9

-15.50%

-16.80%

3.20%

-40.60%

-0.20%

9/5/2020

10580

albany-schenectady-troy, ny

55

15.30%

-42.10%

-15

-19.00%

-4.10%

4.30%

-53.30%

-1.50%

9/5/2020

10740

albuquerque, nm

56

18.20%

-50.20%

-7

-13.70%

-11.10%

6.50%

-52.30%

-1.00%

9/5/2020

36540

omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia

57

7.90%

-43.90%

8

21.60%

-7.70%

6.30%

-61.80%

-2.50%

9/5/2020

49340

worcester, ma-ct

58

11.30%

-56.90%

-23

-39.00%

-34.20%

4.80%

-77.90%

-4.40%

9/5/2020

28940

knoxville, tn

59

7.70%

-53.20%

-11

-16.90%

-23.40%

4.10%

-57.50%

-1.10%

9/5/2020

14860

bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct

60

-0.40%

-25.00%

-39

-41.10%

-2.60%

1.60%

-59.10%

-2.90%

9/5/2020

24860

greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc

61

3.50%

-38.80%

-10

-15.20%

-23.60%

1.80%

-46.20%

-1.00%

9/5/2020

35840

north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl

62

3.50%

-28.00%

-21

-23.90%

19.40%

3.70%

-29.00%

-0.30%

9/5/2020

35300

new haven-milford, ct

63

5.60%

-26.30%

-25

-37.30%

24.20%

3.70%

-62.00%

-3.40%

9/5/2020

19380

dayton, oh

64

14.30%

-46.70%

-10

-21.30%

-29.70%

3.20%

-43.10%

0.30%

9/5/2020

46520

urban honolulu, hi

65

-12.50%

27.80%

5

8.30%

-12.20%

-2.10%

-43.80%

-3.00%

9/5/2020

10900

allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj

66

24.40%

-59.70%

-32

-45.70%

-15.20%

7.60%

-72.00%

-2.50%

9/5/2020

17900

columbia, sc

67

8.40%

-49.00%

-15

-26.30%

-16.50%

4.60%

-59.30%

-2.00%

9/5/2020

12940

baton rouge, la

68

12.10%

-32.80%

-1

-1.30%

-10.40%

1.80%

-44.70%

-1.40%

9/5/2020

24660

greensboro-high point, nc

69

16.20%

-47.40%

-9

-13.90%

-21.80%

4.00%

-46.70%

-0.20%

9/5/2020

23420

fresno, ca

70

5.90%

-57.90%

-20

-40.80%

-13.80%

9.30%

-65.30%

-2.00%

9/5/2020

16700

charleston-north charleston, sc

71

16.00%

-39.10%

-20

-24.10%

5.40%

4.10%

-51.10%

-2.30%

9/5/2020

30780

little rock-north little rock-conway, ar

72

18.30%

-49.40%

-19

-30.20%

-39.20%

1.50%

-40.80%

1.00%

9/5/2020

15980

cape coral-fort myers, fl

73

12.50%

-30.80%

-22

-22.50%

1.80%

2.60%

-31.40%

-0.20%

9/5/2020

10420

akron, oh

74

6.50%

-50.70%

-5

-10.20%

-27.50%

4.40%

-50.50%

-0.40%

9/5/2020

21340

el paso, tx

75

12.20%

-45.10%

-22

-32.40%

-32.80%

1.50%

-61.80%

-1.40%

9/5/2020

37100

oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca

76

16.00%

-48.70%

-22

-43.10%

3.70%

7.80%

-72.80%

-4.20%

9/5/2020

17820

colorado springs, co

77

6.70%

-45.90%

-14

-28.00%

-8.80%

6.70%

-51.00%

-1.40%

9/5/2020

31540

madison, wi

78

2.90%

-45.60%

-3

-5.60%

-16.50%

4.30%

-47.80%

-0.70%

9/5/2020

12540

bakersfield, ca

79

19.70%

-47.20%

-15

-31.30%

-6.30%

6.40%

-56.80%

-1.70%

9/5/2020

49180

winston-salem, nc

80

9.80%

-46.60%

-16

-23.90%

17.10%

8.30%

-54.70%

-1.50%

9/5/2020

45060

syracuse, ny

81

8.60%

-43.80%

9

14.50%

-15.50%

4.00%

-53.70%

-1.60%

9/5/2020

19660

deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl

82

4.90%

-40.60%

-18

-22.50%

-12.10%

3.00%

-55.30%

-2.00%

9/5/2020

14260

boise city, id

83

9.50%

-61.80%

-4

-9.50%

-17.30%

10.30%

-84.00%

-8.70%

9/5/2020

48620

wichita, ks

84

15.00%

-47.70%

-9

-16.10%

-5.90%

6.20%

-51.80%

-1.20%

9/5/2020

45780

toledo, oh

85

11.60%

-43.40%

-10

-18.50%

-12.90%

4.60%

25.20%

8.50%

9/5/2020

19780

des moines-west des moines, ia

86

0.10%

-34.00%

-9

-13.90%

-11.70%

2.40%

-26.50%

1.10%

9/5/2020

44140

springfield, ma

87

27.90%

-49.60%

-14

-23.70%

-19.10%

5.30%

-67.50%

-3.00%

9/5/2020

29460

lakeland-winter haven, fl

88

7.80%

-26.50%

-8

-12.10%

9.50%

3.70%

-40.20%

-1.50%

9/5/2020

37340

palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl

89

6.00%

-39.60%

-11

-16.70%

-27.00%

1.70%

-49.40%

-1.60%

9/5/2020

32580

mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx

90

12.40%

-47.70%

-15

-16.00%

-10.40%

3.30%

-36.90%

0.50%

9/5/2020

25420

harrisburg-carlisle, pa

91

6.30%

-48.30%

-23

-39.00%

-3.40%

6.60%

-73.80%

-4.60%

9/5/2020

42540

scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa

92

21.30%

-53.80%

-23

-28.10%

-14.00%

4.70%

-61.50%

-1.40%

9/5/2020

12260

augusta-richmond county, ga-sc

93

6.40%

-46.40%

-20

-27.40%

-13.20%

4.30%

-34.10%

0.80%

9/5/2020

49660

youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa

94

9.10%

-55.40%

-16

-22.50%

-25.50%

4.30%

-59.40%

-1.10%

9/5/2020

44700

stockton-lodi, ca

95

10.10%

-60.60%

-3

-7.50%

-4.90%

12.30%

-80.30%

-5.80%

9/5/2020

20500

durham-chapel hill, nc

96

11.40%

-41.90%

-9

-13.60%

-7.40%

4.40%

-50.90%

-1.80%

9/5/2020

38860

portland-south portland, me

97

12.40%

-49.50%

-23

-35.40%

-0.80%

6.80%

-48.10%

-0.30%

9/5/2020

44060

spokane-spokane valley, wa

98

14.40%

-46.20%

-4

-9.10%

-9.30%

6.80%

-52.70%

-1.50%

9/5/2020

16860

chattanooga, tn-ga

99

13.80%

-48.90%

-15

-23.10%

-9.70%

5.00%

-55.80%

-1.30%

9/5/2020

27140

jackson, ms

100

23.50%

-44.20%

-11

-12.60%

-14.30%

3.10%

-34.80%

0.80%

About realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Media Contacts: 
Cody Horvat, cody.horvat@move.com

 

