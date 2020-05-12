SEATTLE, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following investor conference:
15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
Tuesday, May 19, at 12:15 p.m. ET
Link to the live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2019, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.
Redfin-F
