SEATTLE, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor specialty retailer REI Co-op and global design company West Elm today announce a retail partnership to offer a co-curated collection of REI x West Elm lifestyle products aimed at helping people feel at home, outdoors. REI Co-op and West Elm came together a year ago with a shared commitment to designing consciously made, quality products that invite people to enjoy the comforts of home while exploring outside - whether close to home or in the greater outdoors.
The introductory assortment combines REI Co-op's 82 years of trusted outdoor-gear expertise with West Elm's original, modern design aesthetic to offer customers durable, approachable and comfortable outdoor product solutions. The collection of 35 products, most under $60, is available today on REI.com/westelm and Westelm.com/REI, marking the first time REI Co-op will sell gear through another retailer.
"Our customers enjoy the outdoors in a variety of ways – from running, riding and hiking, to simply sharing a meal and a moment of relaxation outside," said Paul Calandrella, REI general merchandising manager for camp products. "We love the opportunity to partner with a brand that not only aligns with our values, but also shares our passion for curating great outdoor experiences. Working with West Elm introduces new creative territory to consider, and we hope this inspires more people to join us outside, even if it's just day camping in their backyard."
The REI Co-op x West Elm suite of products encourages customers to get creative with their personal escapes, including folding outdoor chairs, a portable shade shelter, bright reusable tableware, a collapsible campfire table, a double-sided outdoor blanket, abstract patterned outdoor pillows, and more.
"We designed this modern collection of colorful everyday entertaining essentials and sustainably sourced outdoor textiles to complement REI Co-op's high performing recreational gear," said Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Design for West Elm. "Our collaboration with REI Co-op inspires families to bring the comforts of home to the great outdoors – from weeknights dining al fresco to relaxing summer weekends in the backyard."
REI Co-op and West Elm have also co-produced an exclusive Camp Monsters podcast episode designed to entertain the entire family. Debuting May 26, the episode will be added to REI's Camp Monsters podcast series and will uncover the urban legend of the famed Brooklyn Bridge Monster that washed ashore the banks of West Elm's Dumbo, Brooklyn headquarters in 2012. Lore enthusiasts, fans of the podcast, and families alike can listen and watch an animated campfire video with the Camp Monsters Brooklyn Bridge Monster episode for free at YouTube.com/WestElm or in the Fireplace by West Elm app for Apple TV. West Elm and REI Co-op encourage people to tune in, set up camp from the comfort of home, and share their family's adventures on social media using the hashtag: #REIxWestElm.
The REI Co-op x West Elm suite of products is available starting today and ranges in price starting from $6 to $199. For more ways to ease into summer with the help of REI and West Elm, or to shop the full day camping collection, visit REI.com/WestElm or WestElm.com/REI.
For more information on the partnership or to request images, please visit the West Elm Pressroom at press.westelm.com/REI or the RE Co-op Newsroom: https://www.rei.com/newsroom.
About the REI Co-op
REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 18 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 162 stores in 39 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet, or the free REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. You can take the trip of a lifetime with REI Adventures, a global leader in active adventure travel that runs more than 170 custom-designed itineraries worldwide. The REI Outdoor School is run by professionally trained, expert-instructors who teach beginner-to advanced-level courses about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.
About West Elm
Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people's lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.
