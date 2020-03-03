SEATTLE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The parent company that operates Celebration Ashes, offering handblown ash-infused glass memorials for over 5 years, has launched a pet-specific brand. Little Things Memorial Glass is comprised of a team of pet-loving artisan glassblowers and designers that create handmade tributes to the unique and unconditional love pets bring to our lives.
"Pets are family. Our handblown glass artworks are made in celebration and remembrance of the special place they hold in our hearts," said Billy O'Neill, Principal of the Ballard hotshop and studio. With three dogs of his own with wife and Creative Director, Piper O'Neill, the desire to create a brand focused on pets and their owners was a personal one. When their dog, Shep, passed away years ago, Dan Friday, an artist and friend they worked with at Chihuly Studio, created a glass bone in his honor. It quickly became one of their most prized possessions. "Having something to remember him by means the world to us. It's the most important piece of art we have in our home and we realized that others might feel the same about the loss of their furry family members," explained O'Neill.
One of the key missions of the new venture is community giveback. To make sure they are helping as many animals in need as possible along the way, Little Things has partnered with local animal advocate, PAWS, a Seattle area nonprofit that shelters and adopts homeless cats and dogs, and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wild animals for release back to the wild. $10 of each artwork sold will go directly to PAWS.
"We're grateful for this partnership and the acknowledgement that the work we do at PAWS has great impact," says Heidi Wills, PAWS CEO. "From rescuing cats and dogs from natural disasters and overwhelmed shelters in other parts of the country to providing critical care to endangered species, PAWS' reach is global."
Current ash-infused memorial options include globes and hearts, with paw prints or without, as well as votives. All pieces can be ordered at littlethingsglass.com. Additional designs are being developed and will be added to the collection throughout the year.
About Little Things
Little Things Memorial Glass is a Seattle-based art studio with a team of artisan glassblowers and designers, working alongside their furry friends. As professionally trained artists, they take the memorial creation process very seriously and are proud to be creating tributes worthy of the unique and unconditional love pets bring to our lives.
About PAWS
Each year, PAWS helps thousands of cats, dogs and wild animals go home and thrive – whether home is the family room or the forest. They do this by rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife, sheltering and adopting homeless cats and dogs, and educating the community to inspire compassionate action for animals.
