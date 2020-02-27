SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Pot Shop, leaders in Seattle's Cannabis industry, will officially open the doors to their third location in Fremont on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Lux Pot Shop Fremont joins the ranks of its Ballard and Lake City sister stores as the premier retailer of curated cannabis in Washington State -- but their completely renovated Fremont location comes with the title of Seattle's Oldest Dispensary, and one of the oldest in the nation.
"Our goal is to offer the very best to our customers," says General Manager and Co-founder, Shea Hynes. "For the grand opening week, we have invited various brand ambassadors into the store to speak about the most innovative products. We're bringing experts directly to the customers. These seminars will be paired with a week-long storewide sale, encouraging the Fremont community to learn more about cannabis' potential and the products we carry. This is what Lux is all about; educating its community, so they can make informed decisions about which products are right for them." continued Hynes.
Store Details:
- Address: 4465 Fremont Ave N, Seattle WA 98103
- Grand Opening Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020 – 8:00 am
- Promotion: 20% off the entire store for the first week of operation, March 8 – March 14, 2020.
- Events: Grand Opening Vendor Exhibits:
- Sunday, March 8th -- Mother Earth Farms, Honu, Heylo, PAX, (Lux) General Store
- Monday, March 9th -- Lifted, Green Labs, Craft Elixirs
- Tuesday, March 10th -- Green Revolution, Saints, Seattle Green Bud, Buddies, Skörd,
- Wednesday, March 11th -- Harmony Farms, Legal Sodas, AiroPro, Freddy's Fuego
- Thursday, March 12th -- Fairwinds, Trail Blazin' Productions
- Friday, March 13th -- Aurum Farms, Goldleaf Gardens, Fire Bros
- Saturday, March 14th -- Herba, Washington Bud Co.
- The location's previous store, Pot Stop, the oldest operating dispensary in Seattle, began serving customers in 2011.
- In August 2019 the store closed for renovation to transform into Lux Pot Shop Fremont.
About Lux Pot Shop
Lux Pot Shop is one of Seattle's original cannabis retailers. As former medical cannabis proprietors, the team self-funded their transition into the adult-use market, spurning investment opportunities that compromised the integrity of the brand and their vision. A culture of customer service and affordable, high-quality cannabis products drive their success and innovation. Since opening Lux Pot Shop Ballard in August 2015, the organization has worked to create a new narrative for the industry by appealing to customers with a welcoming environment that promotes education and responsible cannabis use. Less than a year later they opened a second location, Lux Pot Shop Lake City, and most recently Lux Pot Shop Fremont, their third store in Seattle. Lux Pot Shop carries an extensive curated selection of premium products for every consumer.
