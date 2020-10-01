WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus, a leader in the storage industry with locations in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, is pleased to announce the inception of a remote leasing option called Plus Leasing. Plus Leasing is a new online rental feature accessed through the Self Storage Plus website and serves as a convenient and safe leasing option.
"We are extremely excited to roll out our new Plus Leasing option and are very pleased with how simple our process is," said Mike Anthony, Executive Vice President of Self Storage Plus. "Being able to serve the needs of our customers is our number one goal and online rentals is a huge part of that convenience."
Plus Leasing can be accessed by visiting the Self Storage Plus website , selecting your desired location and choosing the unit type you need. This new online rental is a simple process including insurance, and the option to sign up for auto pay. The entire rental process can be completed in under 2 minutes in the comfort of your own home! For more information contact your local Self Storage Plus facility.
ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS:
Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities with our 42 stores throughout Washington DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and West Virginia. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.
For more information about Self Storage Plus, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.
