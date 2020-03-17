SEATTLE, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based online car marketplace Shift today announced it has launched its first Washington-state market in Seattle, allowing customers there to sell cars to Shift directly using its convenient brought-to-you service.
The service will be available to consumers within the Seattle greater metropolitan area including Everett, Bellevue and Tacoma, for appointments beginning on Monday, March 16.
"As a Seattle resident, I am proud to announce we are bringing these services to the community," said Shift's Director of Operations Programs Christopher Barton. "We've seen the benefits and value Shift brings to our customers and we're thrilled to be expanding it in the Pacific Northwest."
How Selling Works
A car owner interested in selling begins by going online to Shift.com to answer a short series of questions about their car, which allows Shift's proprietary pricing system to determine the fair-market value and generate an instant estimate. The customer can then schedule an evaluation, whereby Shift dispatches a concierge to their location to inspect the car, make any adjustments to the estimate, and produce a final offer. If the customer accepts the offer, the concierge will facilitate the transaction; Shift will complete all necessary DMV paperwork and payment information digitally on the spot. The entire evaluation and transaction appointment takes an average of one hour.
About Shift
Shift (Shift Technologies Inc.) is a peer-to-peer marketplace on a mission to make car-buying and selling convenient, fair, and accessible for everyone. With fair pricing, instant quotes, easy financing and test drives delivered to you, Shift is committed to putting buyers and sellers back in the driver's seat.
