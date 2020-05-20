SEATTLE, May 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- SOLIUS is a biotechnology company that aims to improve health for people affected by conditions scientifically correlated with a reduction in sun exposure and vitamin D deficiency. Today SOLIUS released a white paper on the potential impact vitamin D may have on treating and preventing COVID-19.
Vitamin D is not just a nutrient; it's a hormone with receptors in nearly every cell and tissue of the body. Vitamin D functions as both a genetic and immune modulator and its widespread impact on different systems in the body are well known, offering a multi-pronged approach for maintaining a healthy immune system. Taking oral vitamin D supplements does not show similar results with any consistency. This is likely due to the very different way the body uses sunlight to produce hormones.
Early research suggests a potential link between vitamin D and COVID-19 outcomes. Several correlational studies have found an association between low levels of vitamin D and susceptibility to acute respiratory tract infections. Researchers from Northwestern University found a correlation between vitamin D levels and cytokine storms, a condition caused by an overactive immune system often seen in the most severe COVID-19 patients. Another study from Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom found an association between low average levels of vitamin D and high numbers of COVID-19 cases and mortality rates across 20 European countries.
While more clinical trials are needed to determine if endogenously created vitamin D could be effective for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, studies show that vitamin D plays a role in supporting innate and adaptive immune response, decreasing the risk and severity of respiratory infections, and maintaining balance in the Renin-Angiotensin system which helps control inflammatory response in the body.
The SOLIUS technology stimulates the production of vitamin D in the skin using a narrow spectrum of ultraviolet B (UVB) light. This technology can produce 10x more vitamin D than the sun, using 100x less ultraviolet energy. According to Bob Wise, CEO, "We are currently pursuing an ambitious research strategy, working with leading phototherapy and vitamin D experts, to study the impact vitamin D and SOLIUS may have on treating and preventing COVID-19."
To request a copy of SOLIUS' white paper, visit www.solius.com/white-paper.
For more information on partnering with SOLIUS for research or investor materials, contact media@solius.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.