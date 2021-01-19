SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report evaluating which states are at the forefront of addressing the housing crisis. Although it is too early to know the exact outcome of 2020, experts are predicting a significant increase in homelessness in America. The state of homelessness is an ongoing issue; each year tens of millions of Americans are at risk or endangered of being left without basic needs and safety.
As of November 2020, the national unemployment level of the United States stood at about 10.74 million unemployed persons. The job loss and financial burdens caused by unexpected medical costs are an undeniable consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and put many more at risk of losing their homes.
Visit the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-housing-crisis-amidst-the-pandemic
Key Findings:
- Colorado ranked the top state in the nation for housing assistance from 2018 to 2019.
- Connecticut saw a 23.6% decline in homelessness from 2018 to 2019.
- In 2019, it was estimated that nearly 568,000 were experiencing homelessness.
- As of November 2020, 10.74 million Americans are unemployed.
- Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama all had the lowest counts of total homeless per 10K in 2019.
- New York, Hawaii and California have the most homeless per 10K.
State
Best homeless assistance rank
Homelessness rate change
Homeless per 10K
Colorado
1
-12.4%
17
Georgia
2
8.9%
10
Oregon
3
9.0%
38
New York
4
0.7%
47
California
5
16.5%
38
North Dakota
6
2.5%
7
New Jersey
7
-5.4%
10
Wyoming
8
-14.4%
9
Idaho
9
12.9%
13
Missouri
10
4.9%
10
South Carolina
11
4.7%
8
Illinois
12
-3.6%
8
Indiana
13
3.4%
8
Ohio
14
0.9%
9
Florida
15
-9.5%
13
Kentucky
16
10.7%
9
Hawaii
17
-1.5%
45
New Mexico
18
27.0%
15
Texas
19
1.1%
9
Arizona
20
-0.1%
14
North Carolina
21
-0.6%
9
Massachusetts
22
-7.8%
27
Tennessee
23
-6.1%
11
Alaska
24
-4.7%
26
Mississippi
25
-12.2%
4
Maryland
26
-8.2%
11
Vermont
27
-15.3%
17
Maine
28
-16.7%
16
Minnesota
29
9.6%
14
Nebraska
30
-2.6%
12
New Hampshire
31
-4.0%
10
South Dakota
32
-14.4%
11
Nevada
33
-6.4%
23
Kansas
34
7.4%
8
Iowa
35
-15.8%
7
Alabama
36
-5.4%
7
Connecticut
37
-23.6%
9
Washington
38
-4.3%
28
Michigan
39
2.8%
9
Virginia
40
-3.3%
7
Wisconsin
41
-7.7%
8
Louisiana
42
-3.6%
6
Delaware
43
-15.5%
9
Pennsylvania
44
-2.3%
10
Utah
45
-4.1%
9
Montana
46
-4.0%
13
Rhode Island
47
-4.3%
10
West Virginia
48
13.3%
8
Arkansas
49
0.0%
9
Oklahoma
50
1.5%
10
Methodology
To find which states have the biggest improvements in homelessness assistance, QuoteWizard analyzed the National Alliance to End Homelessness data on the rate change of homeless assistance programs between 2018 and 2019. We analyzed seven assistance program factors and compiled the data into a composite ranking. The ranking is based on each state's rate change of emergency shelters, other permanent housing, permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, safe haven program, transitional housing and the total number of rental assistance programs. Associated with the ranking are the homeless rate change per state between 2018 and 2019 and the rate of homelessness per 10,000 people in 2019 from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.
About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life
insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.
Media Contacts:
Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com
Nathan: nathan@quotewizardnews.com
Elli: ecarrillo@quotewizardnews.com
Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-housing-crisis-amidst-the-pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.