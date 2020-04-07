SPOKANE, Wash., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Fowler, founder and former chairman of Sylvan Learning Centers, has created a new educational enrichment program to teach students and job seekers the most important skill they never learn in school called IntroEDGE.
"How many times are we asked to answer the simple but crucial question, "Tell me about yourself?" It is the number one question asked in college admissions interviews, scholarship interviews, internship interviews, job interviews and countless other professional and social interactions." explains Fowler. "Yet, most of us are not prepared to answer this all important question effectively. Because of this, we stumble through and miss out on our opportunity to deliver a succinct, powerful and unforgettable introduction of ourselves."
You only get one chance to make a great first impression
First impressions are formed in a matter of seconds. Making a great first impression can be the difference between success and failure in achieving our goals and objectives.
Fowler's IntroEDGE™ Coaching Program teaches high school students, college students and professionals how to present themselves in the most powerful and effective way. IntroEDGE™ guides participants through a step-by-step journey of self-discovery. Participants gain self-confidence as they learn how to identify their individual strengths, passions and goals and put them all together in a well-organized personal presentation.
Timely online learning enables millions of homebound students to master a skill that will last a lifetime.
At a time when millions of people are homebound because of the stay at home orders, Fowler believes people can turn this challenge into an opportunity. The IntroEDGE™ Coaching Program is accessible online in two unique learning options. People may choose either 1) a self-directed learning option where they can complete an online video course and accompanying exercises, or 2) they may select an online one-to-one program where they receive individualized coaching from an IntroEDGE™ Certified Success Coach.
"Berry Fowler has created an incredibly effective learning program that gives anyone a genuine advantage. His unique method of teaching inspires people to see themselves in a powerful new way" exclaims Lorne Ray, CEO of IntroEDGE™.
For more information about IntroEDGE™ visit: https://introedge.com
IntroEDGE™ Coaching Program was created by Berry Fowler, the founder and former chairman of Sylvan Learning Centers and chairman of Fowler International Academy of Professional Coaching. Since 1979, over seven million parents worldwide have enrolled their children in Fowler's educational programs.
Media Contact:
Berry Fowler
IntroEDGE.com
888-778-5310
237308@email4pr.com
