SEATTLE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Census Day, Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, is announcing the recent launch of the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 Response Rate Map, which leverages Tableau Public to provide a vital and transformative tool to help city, county and state officials mobilize residents to respond to the Census. Open data efforts like these are more important than ever because they give people the ability to make responsible and timely data-driven decisions for public good. This solution will empower community leaders to take a more active role in ensuring a complete and accurate count of the population. Tableau Public offers a free platform that makes it easy for people and organizations to create, publish and embed powerful interactive visualizations that help people understand the data impacting the world around them. The map can be found online via Tableau Public here.
The 2020 Census is the first census to offer the option to respond online, and the daily updated map offers greater visibility into the data and will be critical for elevating the customer experience and providing even more opportunity for increased self-response rates. The 2020 Response Rate Map will be the go-to source for daily updates on census self-response rates for nearly all census tracts in the country. Visit the U.S. Census Bureau on Tableau Public: https://public.tableau.com/profile/us.census.bureau#!/.
"The Census Bureau is the most trusted source of data about the people and economy of the United States. Openly sharing 2020 self-response data illustrates their proactive approach to data transparency," said Mark Jewett, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at Tableau. "Together, we're excited to offer a model for how other government agencies can translate data into a true strategic asset for improving resident participation and collaboration."
Over 2.5 million data visualizations have been created on Tableau Public, generating over 2.5 billion lifetime views of the platform. Currently, in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, tens of thousands of people are leveraging Tableau Public each day to analyze critical data about the virus and answer questions about its impact on local communities and businesses. A curated Viz Gallery highlights thought-provoking visualizations created by Tableau Public users from around the world. In this time of crisis and throughout the decade, data from the decennial U.S. Census is vital for public understanding and decision-making. Tableau Public is proud to be a resource in bringing data and insights to everyone.
About Tableau
Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.
