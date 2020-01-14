Eleven cities are expected to join the $1 million list in 2020, while five will likely fall out - There are 218 cities with a typical home value of at least $1 million, three more than there were in December 2018. - Seven new cities joined the list, but four saw home values decline below the $1 million threshold in 2019 as the market slowed, the first time since 2016 that any cities fell off the list. - More than half of these $1 million cities are in the San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles metros.