WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced it's 2020 success in cloud-based PAM, recording a 87 percent year-over-year increase in cloud sales growth along with the addition of more than 500 new cloud customers, bringing the total to over 1200. The company's cloud success over the past year includes the launch of several new cloud security products, extended cloud support capabilities for existing solutions, numerous award recognitions for its signature Secret Server Cloud and more.
Most notably, last year the company acquired privileged access solution provider Onion ID, extending its cloud leadership in the PAM industry. With this acquisition, Thycotic strengthened its range of innovative cloud access control solutions, adding three new products: Thycotic Remote Access Controller, Thycotic Cloud Access Controller and Thycotic Database Access Controller. Thycotic also unveiled significant updates to Secret Server Cloud and Privilege Manager Cloud with new features that increase productivity and usability.
Thycotic's additional 2020 cloud-based accomplishments, include:
- Launched the availability of its cloud PAM solutions delivered via its new local data centerin Canada, joining existing data centers in the USA, Germany, Singapore and Australia
- Released Secret Server and Secret Server Cloud v10.8
- Unveiled Privilege Manager and Privilege Manager Cloud v10.8
- AchievedType 2 Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for Secret Server Cloud and Privilege Manager Cloud
- Successful competition of an audit for ISO 27001 and SOC Type 2 attestations
- Announced extended support for Google Cloud and Azure in Secret Server 10.9
- Enhanced Account Lifecycle Manager solution with ServiceNow integration
- Added new instructions to DevOps Secrets Vault including UIPath Orchestrator, HashiCorp Terraform, Red Hat Ansible along with a new just in time functionality
- Achieved a 5/5 rating for SaaS/Cloud by an independent research firm in the Forrester Wave Report
- Named a winner of the Cloud Computing Excellence award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine
- Released Privileged Access Cloud Security for Dummies eBook
"The rapid acceleration of digital transformation initiatives and soaring cloud adoption rates globally in response to the pandemic and a remote workforce means that more organizations are seeking privileged access solutions that are purpose-built to support cloud environments," said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. "As a company, the development of cloud-ready PAM solutions has been a core part of our strategy and mission over the last few years and in 2020, we continued to build on this, growing and expanding our offerings."
For more information on Thycotic and its cloud-based PAM solutions, please visit: https://thycotic.com/
About Thycotic
Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 12,500 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.
For further information, please contact:
Allison Arvanitis
Lumina Communications
T: 910-690-9482
E: thycotic@luminapr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.