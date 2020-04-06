SEATTLE, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading innovator in floor care and smart home appliances, announces today new smart floor care products, highlighting its commitment to make everyday chores easier, with the launch of the PURE ONE S11, FLOOR ONE S3, and iFloor 3. Tineco, expands its industry-leading PURE ONE smart vacuum series with PURE ONE S11, plus introduces the industry's first smart wet/dry vacuum with the FLOOR ONE S3. These new smart-enabled floor care introductions, all powerful and efficient, further demonstrate Tineco's commitment to making everyday messes easier to clean.
"In today's busy world, people still have to clean their homes. At Tineco we are focused on creating smarter floor care products, across categories, that make it easier," said Todd Manegold, General Manager of North America. "We are not only excited about the introduction of the PURE ONE and FLOOR ONE products but the brand's expansion into the smart technology category. These new launches not only meet consumer needs and demands but establish a foundation for the company to add to in the future."
Building upon the best-selling Tineco A11 cordless stick vacuum, the all-new PURE ONE S11 is the latest addition to the smart PURE ONE series. Equipped with the Tineco's patented iLoop smart sensor technology, the S11 detects hidden dirt as small as 15µm, adjusting suction power in real-time to effortlessly deliver a deeper clean. The PURE ONE S11 vacuum features an LED display to show the overall cleaning performance, allowing users to monitor suction power and remaining battery life. The 4-stage fully sealed HEPA filtration system removes 99.97% of allergens to 0.3 microns. The PURE ONE S11 vacuum boasts a sleek, crystal clear body, and features an ultra-quiet digital motor that delivers up to 120W of suction power in MAX mode and a high-torque brush head to deep clean hardwood floors and carpets.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 is the first smart cordless wet/dry vacuum. The FLOOR ONE S3 leverages the company's proprietary iLoop technology to automatically detect, wash and vacuum floors all at once, streamlining the entire cleaning process. The smart vacuum and wash system optimizes suction power, water, cleaning solutions and brush roller speed in real-time for an easier, seamless and deeper clean – leaving hard floors dry and streak-free. The FLOOR ONE S3 is ideal for cleaning kitchens, bathrooms and any hard floor surface as it's particularly effective at removing sticky messes like grease and pet stains. Users can also monitor the washer's performance including suction power, battery life, and system status with a built-in LED display. The FLOOR ONE S3 also provides voice prompts to remind users to fill the clean water tank, empty the dirty water tank, or run the self-cleaning cycle. Once cleaning is complete, a one-touch multi-stage self-cleaning feature flushes the tubes , brush roller and other contact surfaces with fresh water and detergent to keep the washer clean and odor-free.
Tineco will also be introducing the iFloor 3, an upgraded version of its previous functional iFloor cordless wet/dry vacuum, with improved suction power, run-time performance and user-friendly design. The Tineco iFloor 3 allows consumers to save time by washing and vacuuming the floor efficiently at the same time, leaving hard floors instantly dry and streak-free.
All products are available for purchase on Amazon, with the PURE ONE S11 retailing for $349, the FLOOR ONE S3 retailing for $399 and the iFloor 3 at $299.
Learn more about the Tineco product series and visit: https://www.tineco.com/products
About Tineco
Founded in 1998, with the invention of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has pushed innovation in the category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with the PURE ONE vacuum line, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum.
Tineco takes "Live Easy, Enjoy Life" as its brand vision and firmly believes that smart technology can improve people's quality of life by making cleaning an easier, simpler experience. For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.
