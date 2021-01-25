QuoteWizard_Logo.jpg

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, published a report last week evaluating each state for administering the COVID-19 vaccine after initial distribution.

It was initially estimated that around 20 million doses would be distributed and administered to Americans by the end of December under Operation Warp Speed. According to the CDC, however, only about 2.6 million people were vaccinated in December, and nearly 9 million have received vaccinations as of early last week.

Key Findings:

  • Of the country's total population, the national average for administered COVID-19 vaccines is 3.5%.
  • West Virginia administered the highest rate of vaccines at 7.5%.
  • West Virginia, Alaska and South Dakota have the highest rates of administered vaccines.
  • Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have the lowest rates of vaccinated residents.
  • As of the first week of January 2021, only 9 million have been vaccinated.
  • In the U.S., around 202 million unique persons need to be vaccinated in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c, and around 126 million (All remaining) in Phase 2.

 

Rank

State

Total Doses Distributed

Total Doses Administered

Administered vaccines (%)

State Population Administered (%)

1

West Virginia

205,475

134,207

65.3%

7.5%

2

Alaska

150,450

49,039

32.6%

6.7%

3

South Dakota

93,675

57,103

61.0%

6.5%

4

North Dakota

68,675

46,410

67.6%

6.1%

5

Connecticut

328,775

185,866

56.5%

5.2%

6

Vermont

74,000

32,470

43.9%

5.2%

7

Oklahoma

424,000

203,410

48.0%

5.1%

8

New Mexico

204,750

99,305

48.5%

4.7%

9

Colorado

531,775

272,233

51.2%

4.7%

10

Nebraska

211,500

91,195

43.1%

4.7%

11

Montana

98,500

49,364

50.1%

4.6%

12

New Hampshire

127,225

62,517

49.1%

4.6%

13

Maine

136,875

61,129

44.7%

4.5%

14

Rhode Island

108,425

47,548

43.9%

4.5%

15

Tennessee

657,550

303,338

46.1%

4.4%

16

Louisiana

370,175

197,967

53.5%

4.3%

17

Texas

2,105,600

1,160,242

55.1%

4.0%

18

Utah

268,175

128,210

47.8%

4.0%

19

Florida

2,069,175

853,081

41.2%

4.0%

20

Wyoming

58,775

22,745

38.7%

3.9%

21

Arkansas

297,800

118,338

39.7%

3.9%

22

Kentucky

337,450

174,748

51.8%

3.9%

23

New York

1,884,325

757,466

40.2%

3.9%

24

Indiana

642,425

260,310

40.5%

3.9%

25

Iowa

269,000

120,983

45.0%

3.8%

26

Massachusetts

669,325

257,175

38.4%

3.7%

27

Michigan

773,750

364,182

47.1%

3.6%

28

New Jersey

658,800

317,070

48.1%

3.6%

29

Minnesota

519,600

198,253

38.2%

3.5%

30

Pennsylvania

1,075,350

448,151

41.7%

3.5%

31

Oregon

335,075

146,153

43.6%

3.5%

32

Illinois

1,011,225

437,765

43.3%

3.5%

33

Kansas

263,175

97,779

37.2%

3.4%

34

Hawaii

154,150

46,958

30.5%

3.3%

35

Maryland

565,125

194,705

34.5%

3.2%

36

Ohio

968,250

375,428

38.8%

3.2%

37

Delaware

91,250

31,090

34.1%

3.2%

38

Washington

696,175

242,606

34.8%

3.2%

39

Missouri

528,800

190,447

36.0%

3.1%

40

Wisconsin

437,900

169,803

38.8%

2.9%

41

North Carolina

999,650

302,824

30.3%

2.9%

42

Virginia

852,725

244,234

28.6%

2.9%

43

Mississippi

233,550

84,328

36.1%

2.8%

44

Nevada

211,750

83,674

39.5%

2.7%

45

California

3,548,575

1,072,959

30.2%

2.7%

46

Arizona

571,725

197,086

34.5%

2.7%

47

Idaho

160,075

46,636

29.1%

2.6%

48

South Carolina

350,550

121,836

34.8%

2.4%

49

Georgia

1,011,200

231,305

22.9%

2.2%

50

Alabama

444,650

100,567

22.6%

2.1%

--

United States

28,856,950

11,492,238

39.8%

3.5%

Methodology
To determine the states that have the highest rates of vaccine administration, QuoteWizard analyzed the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The rank is based on states that have the highest rates of vaccine inoculation relative to their state populations as of January 19, 2020. States that have administered the highest rates of vaccines compared to their total state populations are ranked closer to 1, and states with lower coronavirus vaccination rates closer to 50. Associated in the table but not used in the ranking is the number of vaccines distributed and administered in each state, and their administration rates relative to the total number of available vaccines distributed.

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life

insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

