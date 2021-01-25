SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, published a report last week evaluating each state for administering the COVID-19 vaccine after initial distribution.
It was initially estimated that around 20 million doses would be distributed and administered to Americans by the end of December under Operation Warp Speed. According to the CDC, however, only about 2.6 million people were vaccinated in December, and nearly 9 million have received vaccinations as of early last week.
Key Findings:
- Of the country's total population, the national average for administered COVID-19 vaccines is 3.5%.
- West Virginia administered the highest rate of vaccines at 7.5%.
- West Virginia, Alaska and South Dakota have the highest rates of administered vaccines.
- Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have the lowest rates of vaccinated residents.
- As of the first week of January 2021, only 9 million have been vaccinated.
- In the U.S., around 202 million unique persons need to be vaccinated in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c, and around 126 million (All remaining) in Phase 2.
Rank
State
Total Doses Distributed
Total Doses Administered
Administered vaccines (%)
State Population Administered (%)
1
West Virginia
205,475
134,207
65.3%
7.5%
2
Alaska
150,450
49,039
32.6%
6.7%
3
South Dakota
93,675
57,103
61.0%
6.5%
4
North Dakota
68,675
46,410
67.6%
6.1%
5
Connecticut
328,775
185,866
56.5%
5.2%
6
Vermont
74,000
32,470
43.9%
5.2%
7
Oklahoma
424,000
203,410
48.0%
5.1%
8
New Mexico
204,750
99,305
48.5%
4.7%
9
Colorado
531,775
272,233
51.2%
4.7%
10
Nebraska
211,500
91,195
43.1%
4.7%
11
Montana
98,500
49,364
50.1%
4.6%
12
New Hampshire
127,225
62,517
49.1%
4.6%
13
Maine
136,875
61,129
44.7%
4.5%
14
Rhode Island
108,425
47,548
43.9%
4.5%
15
Tennessee
657,550
303,338
46.1%
4.4%
16
Louisiana
370,175
197,967
53.5%
4.3%
17
Texas
2,105,600
1,160,242
55.1%
4.0%
18
Utah
268,175
128,210
47.8%
4.0%
19
Florida
2,069,175
853,081
41.2%
4.0%
20
Wyoming
58,775
22,745
38.7%
3.9%
21
Arkansas
297,800
118,338
39.7%
3.9%
22
Kentucky
337,450
174,748
51.8%
3.9%
23
New York
1,884,325
757,466
40.2%
3.9%
24
Indiana
642,425
260,310
40.5%
3.9%
25
Iowa
269,000
120,983
45.0%
3.8%
26
Massachusetts
669,325
257,175
38.4%
3.7%
27
Michigan
773,750
364,182
47.1%
3.6%
28
New Jersey
658,800
317,070
48.1%
3.6%
29
Minnesota
519,600
198,253
38.2%
3.5%
30
Pennsylvania
1,075,350
448,151
41.7%
3.5%
31
Oregon
335,075
146,153
43.6%
3.5%
32
Illinois
1,011,225
437,765
43.3%
3.5%
33
Kansas
263,175
97,779
37.2%
3.4%
34
Hawaii
154,150
46,958
30.5%
3.3%
35
Maryland
565,125
194,705
34.5%
3.2%
36
Ohio
968,250
375,428
38.8%
3.2%
37
Delaware
91,250
31,090
34.1%
3.2%
38
Washington
696,175
242,606
34.8%
3.2%
39
Missouri
528,800
190,447
36.0%
3.1%
40
Wisconsin
437,900
169,803
38.8%
2.9%
41
North Carolina
999,650
302,824
30.3%
2.9%
42
Virginia
852,725
244,234
28.6%
2.9%
43
Mississippi
233,550
84,328
36.1%
2.8%
44
Nevada
211,750
83,674
39.5%
2.7%
45
California
3,548,575
1,072,959
30.2%
2.7%
46
Arizona
571,725
197,086
34.5%
2.7%
47
Idaho
160,075
46,636
29.1%
2.6%
48
South Carolina
350,550
121,836
34.8%
2.4%
49
Georgia
1,011,200
231,305
22.9%
2.2%
50
Alabama
444,650
100,567
22.6%
2.1%
--
United States
28,856,950
11,492,238
39.8%
3.5%
Methodology
To determine the states that have the highest rates of vaccine administration, QuoteWizard analyzed the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The rank is based on states that have the highest rates of vaccine inoculation relative to their state populations as of January 19, 2020. States that have administered the highest rates of vaccines compared to their total state populations are ranked closer to 1, and states with lower coronavirus vaccination rates closer to 50. Associated in the table but not used in the ranking is the number of vaccines distributed and administered in each state, and their administration rates relative to the total number of available vaccines distributed.
