SEATTLE, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed, which transforms electronic health records (EHRs) with directly embedded apps, announced today that it is offering a COVID-19/Core Work Manager (CORES) app to Seattle-area hospitals and medical centers free of charge during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Seattle area was one of the first hit with COVID-19 cases in the United States, and it remains one of the hardest hit areas, with new cases each day.
The app fully integrates and is embedded within Cerner's EHR, allowing physicians and clinicians to track patient tests and segment them based on their test results as well as monitor symptoms checklists, track lab results, react to summarized comments and submit information to the Washington state health department.
COVID-19/CORES is already being used at UW Medicine, which includes the University of Washington Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center. The application is being implemented at another Seattle-based health system now, and it will be deployed at other hospitals and health systems in the U.S. in the next few days.
"With current resource limitations, it is imperative that we have technology solutions that help us track potential COVID-19 cases as well as monitor those that are already in the system," said Erik Van Eaton, MD, a faculty member at the University of Washington who specializes in trauma and surgical critical care. "This application is critical for our tracking of suspected and confirmed cases. It provides better processes, workflows and an improved communication platform for both internal care team communications as well as data delivery to the health department. We have definitely seen an increased ability to organize our treatment of patients."
The existing CORES app provides specialty-specific workflow and content, integrates workflows and coordinates patient handoffs. A development team at TransformativeMed has worked around the clock to make program updates customized for COVID-19.
"All of us at TransformativeMed are committed to combatting this deadly virus, and our staff has been working tirelessly to modify and implement our CORES application for COVID-19," said Doug Cusick, CEO. "We are closely monitoring how the end users are working with the app and making modifications and adjustments where necessary so we can continue improving care delivery and monitoring virus cases in these institutions."
In the next few days, TransformativeMed plans to make its COVID-19/CORES application free of charge during the coronavirus outbreak to other hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit transformativemed.com.
About TransformativeMed
TransformativeMed dramatically improves the usability of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), with specialty-specific and disease-specific workflows, which are embedded within the EHR. The Core Work Manager and Core Diabetes App securely synchronize clinical workflow, tasks, alerts, notifications and messages to harmonize the care team and create seamless communication across clinicians, using any device, including mobile. With TransformativeMed, clinicians are happier and clinical work is streamlined, more efficient, less costly and safer. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.
Media Contact:
Christopher Currington for TransformativeMed
Amendola Communications
ccurrington@acmarketingpr.com
314.799.1987
