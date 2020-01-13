HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies ("Vortex"), one of the nation's fastest growing trenchless infrastructure solutions provider, has acquired the assets of Trenchless Pipe Repairs LLC (TPR), a leading trenchless sewer and drain service company based in Sumner, Washington, according to Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex.
Known for its reputation for being an environmentally friendly service company, TPR specializes in robotic cutting, cleaning and reinstatement services, Cured-in-Place Lining (CIPP), and trenchless infrastructure management. "We've always had an excellent relationship with TPR's owner, Nick Patrick, his reputation and the company's attention to service and quality is unmatched in the region," added Mr. Vellano.
TPR was founded in 2011, however Mr. Patrick brings nearly 25 years of trenchless service experience to Vortex family. "We are extremely excited to be a part of Vortex. Our approach to business is similar and our service offerings complement Vortex's line of trenchless products and industry solutions," said Nick Patrick, TPR's Founder and President. "Being a part of Vortex will give us added resources and technology to offer more solutions to our northwest customers."
As part of the Vortex Companies, Mr. Patrick's role will evolve into a National and Global Product Manager, where he will focus on promoting Vortex robotic systems and lining materials. "Nick's experience and knowledge of our Schwalm robotic system and our trenchless solutions is tremendous asset to us," added Mr. Vellano. "He will help continue to expand our business and add customers across multiple product lines and geographies."
About the Vortex Companies
The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.
The Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.
About Trenchless Pipe Repairs, LLC
Founded in 2011, TPR is a Pacific NW based, environmentally friendly, trenchless service company, whose primary focus is on restoring aging sewer, storm and water infrastructure. TPR specializes in evaluating, planning and rehabilitating infrastructure through the use of pipeline robotics and cured-in-place pipe relining services. For more information, http://www.trenchlesspiperepairs.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kit Jones
713-269-2333
232286@email4pr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.