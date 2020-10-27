SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong youth early voter data nationally and in battleground states continues to show high turnout, with 13.1M Gen Z/Millennials having turned out so far in 2020; in 2016 at this point, it was 5.3M. This represents a larger share of the electorate than at this stage in 2016, according to a new data tracking site created by Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA) and found here: https://cleanprosperousamerica.org/young-voter-turnout/. The data tables on the site were originally developed by Simon Rosenberg of NDN, referencing election data from TargetEarly, and are updated daily.
"We continue to see remarkable numbers, especially in key swing states like North Carolina, Texas and Minnesota," said Bill McClain, Research and Marketing Director, Clean & Prosperous America.
"While things could change, all the data continues to suggest we are on track to see very high youth turnout in this election, perhaps even record breaking," added Simon Rosenberg, national political strategist and advisor to Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA).
For more on Young Voter Research, click here. Reporters interested in learning more or arranging interviews can text/call Lee Keller at 206.799.3805 or lee@thekellergroup.com. Visual assets and more can be found at this DropBox Link.
About Clean & Prosperous America
Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA) is a Washington based nonprofit empowering young voters to build a healthier economy while advancing environmental policies at the federal level. CaPA recognizes that healing our country requires a multi-faceted approach, which is why we are promoting solutions that increase economic activity while reducing environmental degradation. By encouraging youth demographics to vote, and support environmental candidates, we know we can move together towards a cleaner and healthier economy.
To learn more about CaPA, visit www.cleanprosperousamerica.org.
