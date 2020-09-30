TSX: WEF
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") third quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western's third quarter 2020 conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).
Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's third quarter 2020 results followed by a question and answer session.
To join the conference call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-806-5484
From Toronto: 416-406-0743
Passcode: 3294802#
To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 3748255#
The instant replay will be available until December 7, 2020 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
