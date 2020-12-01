There are 5.7 million "missing" households since the Great Recession - Household formation rates have been low since the Great Recession, and the 5.7 million "missing" households since that time are likely to boost housing demand for at least the next several years. - Household formation rates rose in 2018 and 2019 to begin to chip away at this deficit as more home supply and a strong economy eased downward pressures from the previous decade. However, the current recession will likely reverse many of those gains. - Building more homes is the clearest path to boosting household formation rates. New construction cratered during the Great Recession and remains low compared to historical standards.