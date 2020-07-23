Weekly $600 payments and eviction moratoriums have been a lifeline for many renters out of work, but expiration dates loom - More than 32 million people collected an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits at the end of June as part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, helping to keep missed rent payments only slightly higher than last year - Workers in contact-intensive occupations like healthcare and front-line service, who are present in 28% of renter households, have been especially susceptible to income loss during the pandemic, and are more vulnerable to housing insecurity than homeowners -- Black households are even more at risk - With the current benefits, only an estimated 3% of these unemployed renters with contact-intensive jobs are severely cost burdened. Losing the weekly $600 benefit would cause an estimated 41% to become severely cost burdened and at greater risk of evictions