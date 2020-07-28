SEATTLE, Wash., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on child flu vaccination rates. As many states are reconsidering their back-to-school options, teacher unions all over the nation are pushing back as health risks continue.
The primary argument against opening schools is the safety of students and faculty from contracting COVID-19. With the pandemic in the front view, what may be overlooked this back-to-school season is the seasonal flu. Described as what could be a double-whammy health risk, the decline in child flu vaccination rates will increase the risk of the teachers being exposed.
Key Findings:
- Kaiser Family Foundation estimates nearly 1.5 million teachers (one in four) are at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
- Child influenza vaccination rates have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic by an estimated 21.5% from January to April 2020.
- Anticipating the "double whammy" of influenza season and COVID-19, the CDC is giving $140 million to immunization programs.
- The national average rate of vaccinated children in the United States is 58%.
- During the coronavirus pandemic, New York City saw vaccination rates drop 63% — 91% for kids older than two.
- Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut have the highest rates of vaccinated children. Wyoming, Florida and Utah have the lowest rates.
Methodology
QuoteWizard first compiled the American Academy of Pediatrics data on child influenza vaccination rates and ranked each state. Final rankings are based on states that have the lowest child vaccination rates.
The table ranks all 50 states based on vaccination rates. States with the lowest vaccination rates are ranked closer to, 1 and the highest vaccination rates ranked closer to 50.
State Child Vaccination Rates
Rank
State
Vaccination Rate
1
Wyoming
43.20%
2
Florida
46.10%
3
Utah
47.40%
4
Idaho
48.00%
5
Alaska
48.40%
6
Nevada
49.50%
7
Montana
50.30%
8
Missouri
50.80%
9
Mississippi
51.20%
10
Arizona
51.30%
11
Georgia
51.30%
12
Indiana
51.70%
13
West Virginia
53.00%
14
Kansas
53.20%
15
Alabama
53.80%
16
Michigan
54.00%
17
Oregon
54.00%
18
Illinois
54.90%
19
Oklahoma
55.00%
20
Kentucky
55.30%
21
Louisiana
55.60%
22
Ohio
56.20%
23
South Carolina
57.20%
24
California
57.30%
25
Texas
58.00%
26
Iowa
58.90%
27
North Carolina
59.30%
28
Vermont
59.50%
29
Maine
59.70%
30
Wisconsin
60.00%
31
Hawaii
61.00%
32
Washington
61.30%
33
Tennessee
61.50%
34
Minnesota
61.90%
35
New Mexico
62.30%
36
Colorado
62.40%
37
North Dakota
62.40%
38
Nebraska
62.90%
39
Arkansas
63.60%
40
South Dakota
64.40%
41
New York
64.90%
42
Delaware
65.20%
43
Virginia
65.20%
44
Pennsylvania
65.30%
45
New Hampshire
66.30%
46
Maryland
67.50%
47
New Jersey
69.10%
48
Connecticut
71.30%
49
Massachusetts
73.80%
50
Rhode Island
76.20%
