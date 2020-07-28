Technology accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic is now being rolled out, ushering in the digital-first future of home shopping - A self-tour option will be available on all Zillow-owned homes this summer. Homes with this feature sold six days faster in a pilot program. - Digital floor plans will soon augment Zillow 3D Home virtual tours, providing shoppers with a more immersive experience. - Zillow envisions the future of home shopping will include more virtual tours, virtual staging, increased customization and enhanced safety standards.