OLYMPIA – Washington’s wolf population continued to grow in 2021 for the 13th consecutive year.
The 2021 annual wolf report, released April 11 by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows a 16 percent increase in wolf population growth from the previous count in 2020.
Four new packs were documented in four different counties of the state, said department Director Kelly Susewind.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, the department, tribes and other agencies counted 206 wolves in 33 packs in Washington. Nineteen were successful breeding pairs.
That’s up from 178 wolves in 29 packs and 16 breeding pairs in the 2020 count.
In 2019 and 2020, the Colville Confederated Tribes provided numbers based on hunter, trapper and public observation. For 2021, the tribe reverted to counting wolves through activities such as track, aerial and camera surveys - the same methods the fish and wildlife department uses.
As a result, numbers from the two counts were merged for the most recent count.
The actual number of wolves in Washington is higher, said the department. Since the first wolf survey in 2008, the state’s wolf population has grown by an average of 25 percent per year.
Four new packs formed in 2021, including the Columbia Pack in Columbia County, Keller Ridge Pack in Ferry County, Dominion Pack in Stevens County and the Shady Pass Pack in Chelan County.
The Naneum Pack was not located during the survey; the two collared individuals in the pack dispersed from that area in November, with one traveling through the southern Cascades and Northwest coast recovery area and the other joining the Stranger Pack in northeast Washington. Naneum was removed from the tally.
Seventy-six percent of the known wolf packs in Washington were not involved in any known livestock depredation in 2021.
Although eight packs were involved in livestock depredation, six were involved in two or fewer events each. As a result of depredations, two wolves from the Columbia Pack were lethally removed in 2021; one by the department and one by a landowner with a permit.
