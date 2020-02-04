OLYMPIA - Washington STEM has named state Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, as one of two legislator of the year award winners for 2019.
Rep. Vandana Slatter, D-48th District, is the other honoree.
The annual award goes to legislators who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in advancing legislation and policies that promote excellence, innovation and equity in science, technology, engineering and math education for all Washington students, especially those furthest from opportunity.
To be considered for the award, legislators must demonstrate an awareness and interest of equity in STEM education in their respective communities, actively engage in Washington STEM's two focus areas - career pathways and early STEM, and advocate for improved policies and practices as they relate to STEM education.
Steele has been a committed legislative partner with the Apple STEM Network for the last five years, said Washington STEM, a statewide, non-profit group based in Seattle.
“Rep. Steele is passionate about education, early childhood learning, career-connected learning and STEM, and family wage career pathways,” said the group. “Last year, he was the primary sponsor for 2SHB 1424, which empowers students to use career and technical education courses, and career preparation work, to fulfill high school graduation requirements.”
Slatter’s district includes parts of Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland and all of Clyde Hill, Medina, Yarrow Point and Hunts Point. She was a primary sponsor of Career Connect Washington legislation during the 2019 session, which has the goal of 100 percent of Washington students participating in career exploration and preparation activities, and 60 percent of all students participating in a career launch program by 2030.
They were honored at a Jan. 28 reception in Olympia.
