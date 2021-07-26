KELLER – A problem with the rudder has sent the Keller Ferry, the M/V Sanpoil, to dock except for emergency fire response.
The ferry linking Wilbur and Keller via Highway 21 has been out of service since July 9. There’s no estimate for returning the craft to regular service, said the state Department of Transportation.
Last week the U.S. Coast Guard approved its use for emergency response to the Chuweah Creek Fire burning northeast of Nespelem. Coast Guard regulations do not allow it to operate for normal traffic until the steering problems are repaired, said transportation officials.
The vessel can be used only to evacuate residents if the ferry is the only means possible and assist in moving fire equipment and emergency personnel.
The Sanpoil’s rudder is locking in certain positions. During emergency use, the captain can use the rudder at the opposite end of the ferry and turn the vessel around or have a deckhand use controls in the rudder compartment, said the department.
Neither procedure is allowed during normal ferry traffic.
Parts of have been ordered to fix the rudder control but there is no estimated date for the ferry’s return to regular service. Until repairs are complete, travelers planning a trip across the Columbia River on Highway 21 should choose an alternate route via Highway 25 or highways 155 and 174, said the department.
Either detour takes about an hour longer. In addition, some Bureau of Indian Affairs roads linking Nespelem and Keller have been closed because of the fire.
