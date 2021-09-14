OLYMPIA – Matthew Stevie, Okanogan, and Dustin Best, Nespelem, have been named to state boards by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Stevie was appointed to position No. 9, public utility district, on the state Public Works Board.
The board assists local governments in addressing local infrastructure needs and operates a revolving loan program funded by a dedicated local funding pool, according to its website.
Best was named to the LGBTQ Commission.
According to its website, the commission works to improve the state’s “interface” with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit and intersex community; identify the needs of its members, and ensure there is an effective means of advocating for LGBTQ equity in all aspects of state government.
