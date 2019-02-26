OKANOGAN – The Stockyard Cafe has opened at 123 Rodeo Trail in the former Okanogan Livestock Market building.

The restaurant succeeds the Livestock Cafe.

Features include all-day breakfast seven days a week, plus lunch after 11 a.m. on weekdays. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Owners are Stacey Elson and Tyler McIntosh. Elson is the manager.

The cafe offers old-time favorites and large-sized portions, said the owners. Breakfast offerings range from biscuits and gravy to a variety of egg dishes, pancakes, corned beef hash, chicken-fried steak and breakfast burritos.

Lunches include several burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken strips and nuggets, salads, wraps, soup, fries and onion rings and mozzarella sticks. Diners can also build a burger.

The restaurant offers delivery within a five-mile radius.

“We are a family owned and operated business dedicated to providing the best quality service to our community and customers from everywhere,” the owners said. “Come on by and have a delicious, home-cooked meal.”

The cafe can be reached by phone at 509-826-8001 or on Facebook at Stockyard Cafe.